Adam Turner continues to find his niche in a niche sport. The Kendallville native will travel to Columbus, Ohio, next week to defend his International Mas Wrestling championship at the 2023 Arnold Classic, hoping to add another title to his ever-growing resume. In December, Turner won the United World Mas Wrestling Alliance world championship at Joe Weider’s Olympia World Fitness Expo in Las Vegas.
While the event in Las Vegas featured competitors from several nations, Turner defeated his training partner, Chris Smith of Warsaw. Not just a world champion by name, Turner explained that he received a WWE-style world championship belt for his efforts.
“We were the final match (of the tournament),” Turner said. “We (split the first two matches), then I was able to beat him on the third tiebreaker match.”
In March 2020, Turner competed at the Arnold, traditionally held the first weekend in March every year. At that time, he witnessed the sport on the upswing in terms of interest. But in the week after that event, COVID’s first major outbreak basically shut down the world, stunting the sport’s growth.
To foster interest and create exposure for the sport, Midwest Mas Wrestling President John O’Connor held a demonstration and tournament in January at the Fort Wayne Professional Firefighters Union Hall with Turner in attendance. Nearly 50 people attended the event, with close to 30 competing in mas wrestling bouts.
“The purpose was just to get new people interested in the sport and to introduce us as a group,” Turner said. “We’ve been doing it for three to four years, and we’re just trying to grow the sport in Fort Wayne and Indiana. (That) was the biggest I’ve seen for a local show.”
In mas wrestling, two competitors hold onto a hard birch stick that flexes but will not break. Once the stick is sanded smooth with rounded edges and sealed to allow a chalked hand to get a better grip, it measures 20 inches in length and about 11/4 inches in diameter.
The competitors will bow into the ring, then grab the stick as they sit on the ground and place their feet on either side of a board. Competitors win the match by pulling the stick out of the opponent’s hand or pulling the competitor to their side of the board.
While some debate where the sport got its start, Russia leads the way in terms of the number of competitors and overall interest. Russian children get exposed to the sport in school, and the Russian Federation remains deeply involved in trying to grow the sport, but the current political climate prevents many from traveling to the country.
Still, other opportunities exist to compete in international events, though funding does vary from event to event. Turner noted that he previously traveled to Turkey for a tournament, and while he had to cover his flight cost, all other expenses were paid once he arrived. At another event in Finland, Turner had to pay for all expenses but received a diamond as a prize.
And when coupling Turner’s growing accolades in the sport with he and O’Connor’s efforts in hosting mas wrestling events, the world champion hopes that in time, the sport’s niche status eventually fades away.
“We’re just trying to get the word out and start more contests,” Turner said. “The more people see it and get on the board and try it out, the better it is than just seeing it on a YouTube clip.”