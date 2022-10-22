In the professional wrestling business, a wrestler that performs well is said to be “killing it.”
When Heroes and Legends returns to Fort Wayne from Friday through Sunday, that phrase will hold additional meaning, as the promotion plans to hold a wrestling-themed murder mystery breakfast at 9 a.m. Sunday at the Holiday Inn Purdue Fort Wayne across from the Coliseum. The murder mystery will serve as a capstone for a weekend of wrestling events.
“I wanted to do something fun, and people have been asking me for years to do more than one day,” promoter Jayson Maples said. “I wanted to do something that would be fun, and I’ve been an actor at (a murder mystery event), and it was a lot of fun. I thought we could put a pro wrestling spin on it. It’ll be like Clue, the pro wrestling edition.”
The Heroes and Legends XVIII fan fest kicks off at 4 p.m. Friday, as several professional wrestlers will appear for meet-and-greet events, professional photo opportunities and Q&A sessions. Those sessions will include a BSK Q&A featuring former WWF superstars The Godfather, Henry Godwinn and Phineas Godwinn, a Champions Q&A with current Heroes and Legends title holders and a Mid-South Q&A hosted by Heroes and Legends Smoky Mountain champion Chase Stevens and former WWF superstar Dr. Tom Prichard.
The event shifts to the Coliseum Expo Center starting at noon Saturday with attendees encouraged to wear Halloween costumes or dressed in their favorite cosplay outfits. The fan fest will run until 7 p.m. when the Heroes and Legends 18 wrestling show commences, which will feature three championship matches as well as a 30-man battle royal.
As Maples explained, those planning to attend the murder mystery event will gain an advantage by also attending the fan fest and wrestling show on Friday and Saturday.
“They’re going to have the upper hand with clues going into Sunday’s breakfast,” Maples said. “If you’re really paying attention, you’re going to see things happen on Friday, and you’ll definitely see things happen on Saturday. The clue envelopes will make more sense when you open them on Sunday.”
Among the matches slated for Saturday’s card, women’s champion Missa Kate will take on Arie Alexander, a second-generation wrestler that features for several notable promotions, including Ohio Valley Wrestling and Women Of Wrestling.
Tag team champions Dru Skills and Sam Knight will also place their titles on the line, though no opponent has yet been announced. Stevens will defend his Smoky Mountain championship against former OVW Television champion Dylan Bostic, and champion Cody Lee will face “The WorldStar” Paragon for the Cruiserweight title.
In the main event, Russ Jones, who won the battle royal at the last Heroes and Legends event at the Coliseum, will challenge Toatele for his title.
“To be honest, the match I’m most looking forward to Fort Wayne local Anthony Toatele defending the heavyweight championship against a seemingly unstoppable powerhouse in Russ Jones,” Maples said. “I booked this match mostly because Russ Jones earned it, but also because the wrestling fan in me knows it is a must-see match.”