DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings have hired Derek Lalonde to coach their rebuilding team, hoping the two-time Stanley Cup-winning assistant can make all the right moves to make the franchise relevant again.
Lalonde spent the past four years on Jon Cooper’s staff with the Tampa Bay Lightning, a stretch that included championships in 2020 and ’21 and, most recently, a third straight trip to the Stanley Cup Final.
“We feel he is ready to take the next step in his career as the head coach of the Detroit Red Wings,” general manager Steve Yzerman said in a statement.
Yzerman was GM of the Lightning when he promoted Cooper to his first NHL head-coaching job in 2013. It’s the first time an active assistant of Cooper’s has jumped to a head job in the NHL.
“I’m ready to get to work with our group,” Lalonde said in a statement. “There’s a very bright future ahead in Detroit.”
Lalonde, 49, like Cooper won a United States Hockey League title with the Green Bay Gamblers.
He coached in the ECHL and American Hockey League before joining the Lightning. Lalonde replaces Jeff Blashill.
Detroit has not earned a spot in the playoffs for six consecutive years after being in 25 straight postseasons and winning the Stanley Cup four times.
Bruins have coach in mind: Sources
Jim Montgomery is expected to be named the next coach of the Boston Bruins, according to league sources.
David Quinn and Jay Leach had been perceived as front-runners at the outset of the coaching search, but the 53-year-old Montgomery’s candidacy has gained steam after the last couple of days and now it appears that he has won the job.
As of Thursday evening, there has been no announcement from the Bruins that GM Don Sweeney has finished his search that is now more than three weeks old since Bruce Cassidy was fired on June 7.
History made with woman’s hiring
The Washington Capitals named Emily Engel-Natzke video coordinator Thursday, becoming the first woman to hold a full-time position on an NHL coaching staff.
Engel-Natzke, 31, came from the Hershey Bears, Washington’s top minor league affiliate, where she was the first woman to be a full-time member of a coaching staff in the American Hockey League. She was a video coach at the University of Wisconsin.