CINCINNATI – Hunter Greene gave up a bunt single to begin the game and then faced the minimum through seven innings, retiring his final 20 batters as the Cincinnati Reds defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-0 in a rain-shortened game Monday night.
Brandon Drury hit his 10th homer of the season. Kyle Farmer and Tyler Stephenson each had a two-run double.
The start was delayed 13 minutes due to showers, then a larger line of storms moved in and halted play with two outs in the bottom of the seventh. After a total of 46 minutes in delays, the game was called.
The rain came down so heavy and quick in the seventh that it pooled on the tarp, preventing the grounds crew from pulling it over the baselines and the third base portion of the infield, which became saturated before auxiliary tarps could be brought in.
The second overall pick in the 2017 draft, Greene (3-7) yielded a bunt single down the third base line by Daulton Varsho to begin the game. Varsho was caught stealing to complete a double play after Josh Varsho struck out.
Greene never permitted another baserunner.
The hard-throwing rookie finished with eight strikeouts and no walks in seven innings. He threw 87 pitches in the first one-hit complete game for the Reds since Luis Castillo pitched one at St. Louis on Sept. 11, 2020.
The last complete-game shutout of fewer than nine innings for a Reds pitcher was by Trevor Bauer in a scheduled seven-inning game on Aug. 19, 2020, at Kansas City.
Bronson Arroyo had the last rain-shortened complete game for Cincinnati on July 1, 2013, against the Giants in a game called after six innings.
Drury hit a solo home run in the first. He hit five homers in May.
GUARDIANS-RANGERS, ppd., rain: In Cleveland, the Guardians were postponed by rain at home for the seventh time this season as their series opener against the Texas Rangers was called 20 minutes before the first scheduled pitch.
The teams were rescheduled for a traditional doubleheader today, with the first game starting at 3:10 p.m.
Jon Gray (1-2) will start the opener for the Rangers against Cleveland’s Cal Quantrill (2-3). Texas left-hander Taylor Hearn (3-4) is scheduled to start Game 2, but the Guardians have not yet announced their pitcher.
Rookie Konnor Pilkington was originally slated to start today’s matchup.
Due to the bad weather, the Guardians have played just 19 games at Progressive Field, the fewest home games among major league teams.
Cleveland has already played three doubleheaders at home, and the club has five more scheduled — two on the road (July 4 at Detroit and July 23 at Chicago), and three at home (June 28 vs. Minnesota, July 12 vs. Chicago and Sept 17 vs. Minnesota).