Rory Ransburg won his third consecutive Fort Wayne Golf Association event, firing a final-round 5-under 67 to win the Summit City Classic at Chestnut Hills Golf Club. He finished the two-day event at 7 under, six strokes better than runner-up Jason Herberger, who posted a 71 on Sunday.
Lance Hoch tied for third at 1 over with a finishing 72. And Michael Brothers was fourth at 2 over with a 70.
Previously this year, Ransburg won the two-day Hall of Fame Championship, winning at Coyote Creek Golf Club at 5 under; and he finished at 1 under to capture the Little City at McMillen Park Golf Course. He won the City Championship last year at Brookwood Golf Club.
AUTO RACING
Kyle Busch wins 62nd Truck race
Kyle Busch roared away from teammate Chandler Smith, Zane Smith and the rest of the field to win Saturday’s NASCAR’s Truck Series race in Sonoma, California. Busch won a two-lap dash to the finish after a red flag. The Cup Series veteran led 45 of the 75 laps and persevered through three late cautions to add his 62nd victory to the biggest total in Truck Series history.
BASKETBALL
Fever defeats Lynx on road
NaLyssa Smith had 21 points and 14 rebounds and Indiana closed the game on a 11-4 run to beat the Minnesota Lynx 84-80 in Minneapolis. Victoria Vivians added 15 points and hit two 3-pointers during the game-ending run to help the Fever end a five-game skid. Danielle Robinson scored 16 points and Kelsey Mitchell added 15 for the Fever (4-12). Nikolina Milic finished with a career-high 23 points on 11-of-19 shooting for Minnesota (3-11).
Ex-teammate backs Griner
Penny Taylor used her induction into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday to call for the release of former Phoenix Mercury teammate Brittney Griner, noting it’s been 114 days since the seven-time WNBA All-Star was detained in Russia. The two-time Olympic gold medalist has been detained since Feb. 17 after vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis were allegedly found in her luggage at an airport near Moscow.
COLLEGES
Florida sweeps NCAA track titles
Florida swept the men’s and women’s NCAA track and field championships during the span of 24 hours to become the first school since Oregon in 2015 to win the both titles. The women’s team beat Texas 74-64 Saturday in Eugene, Oregon. It was the first championship for the Florida women’s program. On Friday, the Gators men staged a furious final-day comeback to beat Tennessee 54-38 for their fifth national outdoor title.
GOLF
Tour leader denounces rival
PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan described the Saudi-funded league that has signed up Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau as a “series of exhibition matches” that spends billions of dollars on players without getting a return on its investment. Monahan also said players paid an exorbitant amount of money would “have to be living under a rock” to not know they would be criticized for the source of the money. LIV Golf is backed by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund. They were Monahan’s first public comments since Thursday, when Greg Norman’s LIV Golf series began and Monahan suspended all PGA Tour members who played in the event.
HIGH SCHOOLS
Luers player chooses college
Rising Bishop Luers senior defensive back Nick Thompson has committed to play football at Toledo.