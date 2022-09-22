Based on early returns, “Turnaround Crew” stands as more than just a catchy phrase for the Saint Francis football team. Just ask running back Cam Peterson, whose 216-yard effort in Saturday’s 51-19 victory over Judson made him the first Cougars player to run for over 200 yards since Justin Green gained 234 yards on Dec. 2, 2017 in USF’s NAIA playoff semifinal victory over Morningside.
As Peterson explained, the total buy-in from coaches and players gives Saint Francis’ primary ball carrier hope the program is returning to championship-level play.
The No. 16 Cougars (2-0) return to Bishop D’Arcy Stadium on Saturday to face Saint Xavier (1-2), looking to avenge a 38-0 loss last season and start 3-0 for the first time since 2019.
“The older guys, we don’t want to go through another 3-6 season,” Peterson said. “That’s not what USF is all about. USF is about winning. We wanted to change the culture, so the big leadership is the reason we’re doing what we’re doing. We have a leader at each position group, and they’re holding everyone accountable. We want to come out every day ready to go.”
Eddie Nolan is USF’s wide receivers coach this season after coaching the running backs last year. In that role, Nolan witnessed Peterson’s capability every day at practice. The former University of Cincinnati player told Nolan and the rest of the staff he intended to finish his time with the Cougars as one of the best to ever play for them. Consider Nolan unsurprised at Peterson’s success against Judson.
“It’s just the rewards for working hard during preseason and wanting to be the best,” Nolan said.
Eddie’s brother Danny, who coaches the running backs, also sees Peterson guiding the Cougars toward their championship aspirations.
“Cam has taken to the whole role of leadership, not just at running back but for the team,” Danny Nolan said. “He’s out there to provide inspiration and encouragement for kids that are playing. He leads by example.”
And that encouragement and inspiration continues to manifest into an energy not felt in the past couple seasons, particularly in the offensive line. Peterson noted that even head coach Kevin Donley possesses a different energy after seeing the Cougars score over 50 points in both victories to start the year. While eight regular-season games remain, the lopsided wins give credence to the “Turnaround Crew” mantra.
“(Offensive line coach Adam Sherman is) preaching physicality and putting guys in the dirt,” Peterson said. “He’s brought an energy to the offensive line and the whole team. It’s a change of attitude. We just have to bring that physical mentality, remembering what we went through and using it as motivation. We’ll just take it one week at a time and we feel like that’ll help us be successful.”
Notes: The win over Judson was Donley’s 340th career victory and improved his mark at Saint Francis to 226-58. … senior kicker Jack James was named the MSFA Special Teams Player of the Week after going 6-for-6 on extra points and 3-for-3 on field goals of 33, 22 and 30 yards. … Saint Xavier received votes in this week’s NAIA FirstDown PlayBook Top 25 poll for the second straight week after being ranked 11th in the nation in the preseason poll.