As far as building blocks go in girls basketball, Garrett coach Bob Lapadot knows his foundation following up on a run to semistate last season will get constructed using one of the region’s best in returning Indiana Junior All-Star Bailey Kelham.
With eight seniors departed from a 27-win campaign, Kelham should ease some of those growing pains, though the Railroaders’ coach knows his team will rely heavily upon her as things round into form.
Kelham’s role this year shifts to focal point, a significant change from the past three seasons when Garrett used several talented players to create havoc for opponents.
As Lapadot explained, it’s a change in which Kelham stands fully equipped to handle.
“That’s a great place to start,” Lapadot said. “The thing about her is, we’ve told her for three years you have to fit into a group, you have to be a part of something bigger than yourself, but at the same time you have to develop yourself so now you have to be the stud.
“Everything has to run through you. Nothing ran through anybody the last three years, it was whatever happened, happened. She’s done that, and she’s ready.”
Already Garrett’s all-time scoring leader with 1,255 points entering her senior year, Kelham has displayed consistency at the offensive end throughout her prep career.
Through her 77 career games for the Railroaders, she averages 16.3 points per game.
While her season scoring average has stayed between 16.1 and 16.7 all three years, her Bateman Gymnasium-record 45 points as a freshman showed her ability to light up the scoreboard.
While Kelham’s role stands as unprecedented in comparison to the past three years, she only needs to look back to her sophomore year to see how her leadership can manifest into championships this season.
In that year, Garrett swept the table in the Northeast Corner Conference, including an early-season victory over Angola. But senior Hanna Knoll, who averaged 19 a game that year before starting her college career at Central Michigan, led the Hornets to wins over the Railroaders – a team that finished with just three losses overall – in the finals of both the NECC Tournament and sectionals.
“If you look at that team that beat us in the sectional two years ago, they started the year and it was a struggle,” Lapadot said. “By conference tournament time and by the sectional, she had led them to a place where they were ready to win championships.
“That’s what we told (Kelham), you have to be able to handle the ball, and you have to guard different positions, you have to be able to handle crazy defenses.”
Seeing what Knoll did for Angola in her then-sophomore season, Kelham kept those lessons in mind when preparing for this year as the unquestioned leader for Garrett.
“I’ve definitely went into the gym in my workouts knowing I have to be more aggressive and I need to be more crafty,” Kelham said. “We all just played off each other last year, so I just need to be a little more aggressive. Angola’s always a fun one. I’m super excited to play them.”