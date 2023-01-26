SOUTHLAKE, Texas – Rod Smith is trying for a roster spot with the Las Vegas Vipers of the reincarnated XFL, which begins play in mid-February, and the Harding graduate is approaching this challenge with a glass half-full mentality.
“It’s definitely a great opportunity to get film out there for guys to get an opportunity at the NFL level or get back to the NFL,” Smith said during the opening week of training camp. “There’s a lot of talent out here. It’s just another way to show you can play.”
But the former three-sport star with the Hawks is far from your average XFL player. Not only is Smith older than most in the league at 31, but he also has 55 games of NFL experience. All told, he has spent time with five different teams in the league, including two stints with the New York Giants. His most recent NFL experience was with Charlotte in August 2021.
Ironically, his coach with Vegas is fellow Fort Wayne native Rod Woodson, an 11-time Pro Bowler in his 17 NFL seasons. The Snider graduate is happy to see a hometown star on the roster, and thinks a veteran with Smith’s pedigree can serve as a shining example to his younger teammates of what it takes to make it and stay in the NFL.
“Having that leadership is important,” Woodson said. “The great thing about him is he’s not a quiet leader. He is vocal. He’s going to talk to the guys. He’s going to be first in the line.
“To have that calmness on the offensive side of it is pretty nice.”
Growing up in Fort Wayne and looking up to Woodson, Smith admits it’s a nice twist of fate to now be playing for someone he respects.
“Never played against him. He’s always been a hometown hero of mine growing up,” said Smith, who played collegiately at Ohio State. “Being able to go to war with him is a dream come true.”
As Smith’s NFL career has progressed, he has evolved from having a more hands-on leadership style with his younger teammates to now being more lead-by-example when doling out advice. However, that doesn’t mean he still won’t occasionally show a younger teammate how to do something correctly rather than tell him.
“I know a lot of the game, have been around a lot of great guys and learned from them,” Smith said. “I’m at a stage where I’m able to kick it back, but I can also instead of just telling you what to do, I can go out there and show you. I’m still a competitor and love to compete. Being a competitor and competing against pro athletes is just something I’ve always loved to do.”
And no matter whether it’s been his time in the NFL or his rather short tenure in the XFL, Smith’s approach to the game has always remained the same, another reason why Woodson considers it invaluable to have veterans on his roster such as Smith.
“It’s all about going out there and being a pro first and foremost, being consistent, being able to be a guy that your teammates, your team, and your coaches can rely on,” Smith said. “It’s just all about learning how to get a system together that works for you.”
Of course, this isn’t Smith’s first time playing professionally in the Dallas area. Between 2015 and 2018, he was with the Cowboys, where he was teammates with younger brother, Jaylon, a Bishop Luers grad who is now a linebacker with the New York Giants, from 2016 to 2018.
And 48 of Smith’s 55 games in the NFL came with the Cowboys, so it’s understandable that he has an emotional attachment to the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
“Oh yeah, it feels good to be back,” he said. “It’s good to just be around guys that really want it. We’ve all got the same goal. We’re trying to achieve something, but the main focus is on getting ready to play ball and win this championship.”
However, regardless of where he’s played and in what league, Smith continues to take pride in representing his hometown well every time whether it’s a practice or a game.
“Man, Fort Wayne is home. I’m from the south side, but the entire city I love,” Smith said. “It’s always good to represent them because there’s a lot of talent that came through Fort Wayne, but never really got the exposure for whatever reason. Being a hometown hero, I take pride in it.
“I don’t let it go to my head, always stay humble and I just like to lead by example.”