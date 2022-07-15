It would be understandable if some of the attendees at Rod Woodson’s Hope Through Football clinics were star-struck by the former Snider and Purdue star.
Even Ryan Neal, a Seattle Seahawks strong safety originally from Gary, says he felt that way when he was first introduced to the NFL Hall of Famer. Neal was one of the instructors who helped Woodson lead the first day of the two-day clinic for high school football players at Snider on Thursday.
The first day finished with a “Share-the-Knowledge” discussion by Neal, where he discussed his “Three C’s” – chances, circumstances and choices.
“You can’t control your circumstances, and you really can’t control your chances either, because they come and go when they want to. But you can always control the choices you make, and as long as you understand that you’ll be better off for it.”
Neal said he didn’t have much warning that he was going to be the day’s speaker, but he’s been developing his own personal philosophy for years.
“It was literally right before that, (Woodson) said, ‘Would you like to give a talk to the kids?’ And I was like, sure, I’m always eager to share knowledge,” Neal said. “(The kids) look at a lot of guys who were always on the No. 1 track. They don’t hear a lot about the guys who have to creep their way through the cracks.”
Unlike Woodson, who was a superstar at every step of his career, Neal played JV for his first two seasons at Merrillville High School and then went on to Southern Illinois, a Division I championship subdivision school. Neal’s older brother Mike is a Green Bay Packers linebacker who went to Purdue and was taken in the second round of the 2010 NFL draft, but Ryan Neal had to find his way into the league as an undrafted free agent. After a brief summer stint with the Philadelphia Eagles, he was signed to the Atlanta Falcons practice squad in 2018 and then joined the active roster. He has been in the Seahawks’ organization since 2019, first as a practice squad member and then as an active roster member.
“When I got into the league undrafted, the first thing I started doing was look up all the undrafted guys who had great careers. There’s got to be hope for me!” Neal said.
Neal cited the example of Trey Burton, a multiple-position standout at Florida who went undrafted in 2014 but was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Eagles and went on to throw the touchdown pass in the “Philly Special” play during Super Bowl LII, helping Philadelphia to a 41-33 win over New England. He was also encouraged by the example of his older brother, who suffered injuries and setbacks early in his time with the Packers before gaining more playing time.
Woodson estimated that 100 players came out for the first day of the clinic on Thursday, and the program began by taking each player’s “measurables,” the kind of things they would be tested on in a combine or pro day situation, such as wing span and 40-yard dash time.
As Woodson pointed out, hitting your expected 40 time on natural grass, with automatic timing instead of a stopwatch, might be a bigger challenge than many young football players expect.
“It’s a humbling experience, I’ll put it that way,” Neal said. “Depending on how you take it, at first you’re going to think, I’m not fast! But you’ve got to work for it, it’s going to take a little bit more than that.”
Woodson said the most fun part of the camp is still in store on Day 2, as the skill position players break into 7-on-7 teams and the linemen will compete on an obstacle course.