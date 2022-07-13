In a few months, NFL Hall of Famer Rod Woodson will be leading one of eight teams in the resurrected XFL.
But this week, his charges are still a few years away from professional football.
Woodson estimated that about 250 youth campers were on hand at Snider on Tuesday, the first day of his two-day Hope Through Football youth clinic.
“It’s a little more structured in the XFL, at least I hope we will be,” Woodson joked as dozens of campers in matching bright yellow camp shirts played flag football, spread out across the Snider campus and across the street at Lane Middle School.
“If we can learn how to work with people who don’t look like us, people who don’t live in our neighborhood, if we can do that our community is going to be better, the individuals are going to be better individuals when they go into the work world,” Woodson said. “The can learn a lot of things through football, and hopefully we can plant seeds, somebody can come and water them the next year and the next year, and the harvest will come eventually.”
The camp for high school football players, which will also be held at Snider, will follow on Thursday and Friday.
This is the second year in a row the former Snider and Purdue star has played host to the camp for Fort Wayne youth, resuming an annual tradition that ran from 1994 to 2007.
This year, the clinic was free to campers.
“I don’t want to make money off of kids, and I think it should be free,” Woodson said. “For the kids to come out here, it doesn’t cost their parents any money, it’s really worthwhile. There are no strings for them, and the kids can go out and enjoy themselves.”
On Tuesday, the campers were given an on-field group instruction session in the morning, were given a talk about social media at noon and then were split into teams and began a flag football tournament in the afternoon.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, numerous campers said the flag football games were their favorite part of the day. And when asked about what they learned on their first day, many summed it up with one word: Communication.
“Don’t get mad at your teammates when they make a bad play – encourage your teammates to do good,” said Keaton Robinson, a 14-year-old who played for the Raiders.
Graham Loos, 9, went 3-0 in the afternoon with his team, the Jaguars.
“Communicating, working as a team, not giving up, keeping our heads in the game,” Graham replied when asked what his team had done well that afternoon. “We learned a lot from today.”
Demarquis Landers, 13, relished the opportunity to learn from Saint Francis football players, who served as instructors and coaches for the flag teams.
“I know what I’ve got to get better at for football season this year, because I’ll be at Lane,” Landers said. “My basketball coach called my dad and told him about (the camp), and my dad signed me up. He woke me up at six this morning, got up here, and put in the work.”
Landers was put on the Bucs, and he said he hoped his team would win the tournament that concludes camp today. Fisk Sherman, 10, also played for the Buccaneers.
“We learned that when you’re playing a position, you have to do it right. I mean, if you’re going to play that position, you can’t expect that people are going to sit around and you’re going to get good by sitting around, you have to put in the work,” said Sherman, a quarterback and wide receiver. “I have to increase my power throwing.”