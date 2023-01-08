Fans attending the 24th Rumble in Fort Wayne on Dec. 31, witnessed one of the craziest moments that event promoter Larry Boos could recall ever happening. When a collision during one of the go-kart races – one of over 230 races during the course of the two-day event – knocked a tire free from one of the vehicles, Warsaw’s Dylan Woodling caught the bouncing tire, eventually handing it off to an infield official. The impressive video was captured via Woodling’s in-kart camera and shared on the event’s Facebook page.
“It was definitely a highlight of the weekend,” Boos said. “(We had a) nice turnout, good competition and just some great racing over the two days. It was pretty much non-stop action.”
If the bouncing tire catch counted as one of the stranger moments, another crash during Saturday’s action claimed the title of most spectacular. Kyle Hamilton, who ended a 20-month retirement to participate in the Rumble, ended up flipping his car in turn 1, climbing up on his wheel and tearing the chassis apart against the wall.
The crash, on lap 12 of the 50-lap finale, ultimately helped set the stage for Hamilton’s brother, Nick, to win the second night’s main event. Joe Ligouri dominated the first half of the race, but couldn’t avoid a lap-26 crash between Mario Clouser, who won on Friday, and Shawn Bonar. With Ligouri unable to continue, Nick Hamilton took full advantage, leading the rest of the way to claim the checkered flag.
Twelve-time Rumble winner Tony Stewart, a three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and the only driver in history to win a championship in both NASCAR and Indy Car, finished in 13th place in Saturday’s main event, forced to withdraw from the race due to engine trouble.
Running an event the magnitude of the Rumble – particularly cycling through so many different races – takes a concerted effort between event organizers, racers and staff, as Boos explained.
“The only way it’s accomplished is through a well-disciplined, coordinated staff,” Boos said. “Everybody knows going in we just don’t wait. The lineups are posted, they know they need to be there, and if they aren’t, the race goes on without them. It’s a huge respect the racers have for the organization.”