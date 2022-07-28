Warriors finally facing Rio Grande

Former Saint Francis and Carroll forward David Ejah will transfer to the University of Indianapolis, he announced.

 Katie Fyfe | The Journal Gazette

Saint Francis forward and Fort Wayne native David Ejah will transfer to the University of Indianapolis, he announced today. The Carroll graduate announced his intention to transfer Monday.

The 6-foot-7 Ejah earned Honorable Mention NAIA All-American honors for the Cougars last season after averaging 19.9 points on nearly 54% shooting from the field and 41% from 3-point range and grabbing a team-best 9.2 rebounds per game. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

"There's just not a lot of guys like him," Saint Francis coach Chad LaCross said of Ejah before last season. "He's just a different athlete. He's so skilled and talented; when he plays hard, he can defend anyone on the floor. He runs faster than anybody, he jumps higher than anybody."

The Cougars went 24-9 last season and lost in the second round of the NAIA Tournament. They started the season 10-0 and reached No. 1 in the national rankings. 

