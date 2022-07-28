Saint Francis forward and Fort Wayne native David Ejah will transfer to the University of Indianapolis, he announced today. The Carroll graduate announced his intention to transfer Monday.
“For I know the plans I have for you,' declares the Lord, 'plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you a hope and a future.”- Jeremiah 29:11💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/bOeX3YZwf5— #David (@ejahdave) July 25, 2022
The 6-foot-7 Ejah earned Honorable Mention NAIA All-American honors for the Cougars last season after averaging 19.9 points on nearly 54% shooting from the field and 41% from 3-point range and grabbing a team-best 9.2 rebounds per game. He has two years of eligibility remaining.
"There's just not a lot of guys like him," Saint Francis coach Chad LaCross said of Ejah before last season. "He's just a different athlete. He's so skilled and talented; when he plays hard, he can defend anyone on the floor. He runs faster than anybody, he jumps higher than anybody."
The Cougars went 24-9 last season and lost in the second round of the NAIA Tournament. They started the season 10-0 and reached No. 1 in the national rankings.