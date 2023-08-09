Padres No. 2 prospect Ethan Salas became the youngest player to play for the TinCaps and collected a hit in his Midwest League debut, Graham Pauley hit a go-ahead grand slam in a seven-run sixth inning and the TinCaps beat the Lansing Lugnuts for the second straight day Wednesday, winning 9-5 at Jackson Field in Lansing, Michigan.
The victory preserved Fort Wayne's spot atop the Midwest League East Division second-half playoff race.
The TinCaps (54-50, 22-16 second half) trailed 5-2 after five innings, but started the sixth with consecutive singles from Salas – hitting second at 17 years old – Nerwilian Cedeño and Nathan Martorella before the lefty-swinging Pauley crushed his slam to right to put Fort Wayne in front.
Pauley, the reigning Midwest League Player of the Week, has 13 home runs and 38 RBI in 35 games with the TinCaps.
Lucas Dunn followed with a double and Kervin Pichardo then ripped a home run to left to complete the scoring and extend his hitting streak to 11 games.
Reliever Michel Baez, a three-year MLB veteran who is with the TinCaps on a rehab assignment, gave up a run on two hits with a strikeout in 1 1/3 innings to earn the win in his first game with Fort Wayne since the 2017 playoffs.