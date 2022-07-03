Left-hander Robert Gasser pitched six innings of four-hit ball to lead the TinCaps to a 4-2 win Saturday over the West Michigan Whitecaps at LMCU Ballpark and snap a three-game losing streak at Comstock Park, Michigan.
Fort Wayne (29-45, 2-6 second half) broke open a scoreless game with a three-run fifth inning. Corey Rosier drove in two runs and Jarryd Dale drove in the other. Lucas Dunn (two hits) singled in another run in the ninth.
Gasser (4-8) walked three and struck out five before being relieved by Felix Minjarez, who gave up a run in the seventh. Minjarez worked two innings, giving up the one run on three hits and three walks to get his third hold. Gabe Morales loaded the bases in the ninth with no outs before inducing a run-producing double play and then a pop-out to end the game and collect his third save.
baseball
Nationals stick with manager, GM
Dave Martinez and Mike Rizzo are signed through the 2023 season after the Washington Nationals exercised their contract options for the World Series-winning manager and GM.
basketball
WNBA conducts All-Star draft
Breanna Stewart traded for her Seattle teammate Sue Bird in the WNBA All-Star draft Saturday. Bird was set to be a co-captain with A’ja Wilson before Stewart pulled off the deal to acquire Bird for Sylvia Fowles. Bird and Fowles are set to retire at the end of the season and were named co-captains with Stewart and Wilson. Bird will be playing in her record 13th All-Star Game on Saturday in Chicago. .
cycling
Dutchman takes Tour’s 2nd stage
Dutch rider Fabio Jakobsen overtook Wout van Aert right on the line for his first stage win on his debut Tour de France, while Van Aert took the yellow jersey for the first time Saturday, earning a six-second bonus for finishing second.
football
Watson probe papers sought
Attorneys for multiple women suing Deshaun Watson over allegations of sexual misconduct are seeking the documents from the NFL’s investigation into the ex-Texans quarterback.
horse racing
At the track
Late favorite Olympiad surged past Caddo River entering the final turn and pulled away in the stretch to win the $750,000 Stephen Foster by 21/4 lengths over Americanrevolution on Saturday at Churchill Downs and automatically qualify for this fall’s Breeders’ Cup Classic. … Belmont Stakes winner Mo Donegal came out of the last leg of the Triple Crown with bone bruising and will be out of training for 60 days.