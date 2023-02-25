Saturday Gallery: Boys swimming state finals Feb 25, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 28 The Carroll 200 yard medley relay during the boys State Swimming and Diving Championship finals at the IU Natatorium on the IUPUI campus in Indianapolis on Saturday. Grace Walton | For The Journal Gazette Members of the Carroll 200 yard medley relay team at the boys swimming state finals at the IU Natatorium on the IUPUI campus in Indianapolis on Saturday. Grace Walton | For The Journal Gazette Carroll's Owen Dankert during the 200 yard freestyle at the boys swimming state finals at the IU Natatorium on the IUPUI campus in Indianapolis on Saturday. Grace Walton | For The Journal Gazette Carroll Chargers Adam McCurdy during the 200 yard IM at the boys swimming state finals at the IU Natatorium on the IUPUI campus in Indianapolis on Saturday. Grace Walton | For The Journal Gazette Carroll Chargers Adam McCurdy during the 200 yard IM at the boys swimming state finals at the IU Natatorium on the IUPUI campus in Indianapolis on Saturday. Grace Walton | For The Journal Gazette Homestead Hayden Lynam got 8th in the 200 yard IM at the boys swimming state finals at the IU Natatorium on the IUPUI campus in Indianapolis on Saturday. Grace Walton | For The Journal Gazette Carroll Adam McCurdy got 3rd in the 200 yard IM at the boys swimming state finals at the IU Natatorium on the IUPUI campus in Indianapolis on Saturday. Grace Walton | For The Journal Gazette Homestead Owen Lindsay during the 50 yard freestyle at the boys swimming state finals at the IU Natatorium on the IUPUI campus in Indianapolis on Saturday. Grace Walton | For The Journal Gazette Homestead Owen Lindsay got 6th in the 50 yard freestyle at the boys swimming state finals at the IU Natatorium on the IUPUI campus in Indianapolis on Saturday. Grace Walton | For The Journal Gazette The Carroll 200 yard freestyle relay team at the boys swimming state finals at the IU Natatorium on the IUPUI campus in Indianapolis on Saturday. Grace Walton | For The Journal Gazette Carroll 200 yard frreestyle relay at the boys swimming state finals at the IU Natatorium on the IUPUI campus in Indianapolis on Saturday. Grace Walton | For The Journal Gazette The Homestead 200 yard freestyle relay at the boys swimming state finals at the IU Natatorium on the IUPUI campus in Indianapolis on Saturday. Grace Walton | For The Journal Gazette The Homestead 200 yard freestyle relay at the boys swimming state finals at the IU Natatorium on the IUPUI campus in Indianapolis on Saturday. Grace Walton | For The Journal Gazette Wawasee Nathan Harper in the Consolation 100 yard bBackstroke at the boys swimming state finals at the IU Natatorium on the IUPUI campus in Indianapolis on Saturday. Grace Walton | For The Journal Gazette Carroll’s Evan Bushing in the 100 yard Backstroke at the boys swimming state finals at the IU Natatorium on the IUPUI campus in Indianapolis on Saturday. Grace Walton | For The Journal Gazette Carroll’s Evan Bushing in the 100 yard backstroke at the boys swimming state finals at the IU Natatorium on the IUPUI campus in Indianapolis on Saturday. Grace Walton | For The Journal Gazette Carroll’s Evan Bushing got 7th in the 100 yard backstroke at the boys swimming state finals at the IU Natatorium on the IUPUI campus in Indianapolis on Saturday. Grace Walton | For The Journal Gazette Carroll’s Adam McCurdy in the 100 yard breaststroke at the boys swimming state finals at the IU Natatorium on the IUPUI campus in Indianapolis on Saturday. Grace Walton | For The Journal Gazette Warsaw’s Ian Wihebrink in the 100 yard breaststroke at the boys swimming state finals at the IU Natatorium on the IUPUI campus in Indianapolis on Saturday. Grace Walton | For The Journal Gazette Carroll’s Adam McCurdy in the 100 yard breaststroke at the boys swimming state finals at the IU Natatorium on the IUPUI campus in Indianapolis on Saturday. Grace Walton | For The Journal Gazette Carroll’s coaches cheer on Adam McCurdy in the 100 yard breaststroke at the boys swimming state finals at the IU Natatorium on the IUPUI campus in Indianapolis on Saturday. Grace Walton | For The Journal Gazette Carroll’s Adam McCurdy got 1st place in the 100 yard breaststroke at the boys swimming state finals at the IU Natatorium on the IUPUI campus in Indianapolis on Saturday. Grace Walton | For The Journal Gazette Homestead 400 yard freestyle relay at the boys swimming state finals at the IU Natatorium on the IUPUI campus in Indianapolis on Saturday. Grace Walton | For The Journal Gazette THe Carroll 400 yard freestyle relay at the boys swimming state finals at the IU Natatorium on the IUPUI campus in Indianapolis on Saturday. Grace Walton | For The Journal Gazette The Carroll 400 yard freestyle relay at the boys swimming state finals at the IU Natatorium on the IUPUI campus in Indianapolis on Saturday. Grace Walton | For The Journal Gazette The boys swimming state finals were held at the IU Natatorium on the IUPUI campus in Indianapolis on Saturday. 