Saturday Gallery: Concordia Gymnastics Sectional Feb 25, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 8 Snider’s Nasiyah Brown performs her vault Saturday afternoon at Concordia High School. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette Bishop Dwenger’s Ava Reed performs her beam routine Saturday afternoon at Concordia High School. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette Bishop Dwenger’s Avery Gleave performs her floor routine Saturday afternoon at Concordia High School. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette Homestead’s Aubrey Ratti performs her beam routine Saturday afternoon at Concordia High School. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette Bishop Dwenger’s Ava Reed performs her floor routine Saturday afternoon at Concordia High School. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette Homestead’s Kendyl Bond performs her bar routine Saturday afternoon at Concordia High School. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette Columbia City’s Lindsay Johnson performs her beam routine Saturday afternoon at Concordia High School. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette Homestead’s Gianna Zirille performs her bar routine Saturday afternoon at Concordia High School. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Homestead gymnastics won its fifth sectional title Saturday at the Concordia Gymnastics Sectional. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Board's stubborn focus preventing Philharmonic accord Lucille's owners open Job Site Bar and Grill Coroner's office identifies Fort Wayne woman who died in Sunday shooting Exurban's contested deal for an electronics recycling facility is off, judge rules Passenger in vehicle shot, dies Stocks Market Data by TradingView