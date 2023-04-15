Saturday Gallery: North Side Relays Apr 15, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Snider’s Brandon Logan runs the anchor leg of the sprint medley during the North Side Relays Saturday at North Side. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette Runners take off in the distance medley during the North Side Relays Saturday at North Side. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette Concord runners hand off the baton during the 4x800 relay during the North Side Relays Saturday at North Side. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette Runners approach the finish line in the 100-meter dash during the North Side Relays Saturday at North Side. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette North Side's Miguel Lopez, right, passes the baton to Jatonsion Downtown in the 4x800 relay during the North Side Relays Saturday at North Side. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette Goshen's Daniel Kinsey, left, and Columbia City's Cole Patton compete in the 110-meter hurdles during the North Side Relays Saturday at North Side. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette Concord's Joseph Moon, right, and DeKalb's Nate Fillenwarth, left, race to the finish in the sprint medley relay during the North Side Relays Saturday at North Side. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette Northrop's Devonti Carter, left, prepares to take the baton from his teammate during the 4x400 relay during the North Side Relays Saturday at North Side. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette Columbia City’s Dylan Anspach runs in the 4x8 relay during the North Side Relays Saturday at North Side. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The North Side Relays boys track meet took place Saturday at North Side, Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Automotive business barbecue fire spreads to 3 homes, leaves pole barn a complete loss Kendallville active shooter suspect dead Recent divorce filings in Allen County 1 dead, 3 injured in McCormick Park shooting Details for former Schaab Metal building include esports, dining and trolleys Stocks Market Data by TradingView