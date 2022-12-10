Trailing by as many as 16 points in the second half, the Grace men’s basketball team, currently ranked second in the nation in NAIA, suffered its first defeat Saturday, falling 68-62 to Taylor in Upland.
Jason Hubbard scored 27 points and grabbed nine rebounds to key the upset as the Trojans (6-5, 1-3 Crossroads League) won their first conference game of the season. Frankie Davidson scored 16 for Grace (11-1, 4-1), who fell a game behind Indiana Wesleyan atop the Crossroads League standings.
HUNTINGTON 81, MARIAN 74: At the Platt Center, Zach Goodline scored 29 points as the Foresters stunned the No. 5 Knights. With the game tied at 53 with 10:36 to go, Huntington went on a 17-6 run to lead 70-59 at the 3:08 mark of the second half. Landen Jordan added a double-double (11 points, 14 rebounds) as the Foresters (10-2, 4-1 CL) pulled into a second-place tie with Grace in the Crossroads League standings.
SAINT FRANCIS 80, SPRING ARBOR 53: At the Hutzell Center, the Cougars won for the fourth time in five games, getting 20 points from Zane Burke and 16 from Brayton Bailey. USF (8-5, 2-3 CL) dominated both halves, taking a 13-point halftime lead before outscoring Spring Arbor 47-33 after the break.
ROCHESTER 71, INDIANA TECH 64: In Rochester Hills, Michigan, the host Warriors handed No. 14 Tech its first loss in WHAC play, sinking 12 3-pointers to claim the matchup of Warriors. Grant Smith scored 20 to lead Tech (10-2, 6-1), which saw its second five-game win streak of the year end.
TRINE 67, WISCONSIN-LA CROSSE 64: In La Crosse, Wisconsin, Brent Cox scored a game-high 23 points, Connor Jones added 22 and the Thunder upset the host Eagles, ranked third in the country in NCAA Division III by D3Hoops.com. Trine (7-1) also got eight rebounds from Aidan Smylie, limiting Wisconsin-La Crosse (9-1) to 35.7 percent shooting (20-of-56) as the hosts lost their first game of the season.
MANCHESTER 78, FRANKLIN 74: In Franklin, the Spartans stayed perfect in the HCAC through four games as five players scored in double figures. Logan Willoughby led the way for Manchester (4-4, 4-0) with 22 points and Ty Lynas finished with 20.
Women
SAINT FRANCIS 67, SPRING ARBOR 57: At the Hutzell Center, Cassidy Crawford’s double-double (15 points, 12 rebounds) paced a Cougars squad that led by as many as 22 points. Ally Madden scored 17 points off the bench for USF (8-4, 4-1 CL), one of four to score at least 14 for the hosts.
MARIAN 71, HUNTINGTON 63: At the Platt Center, Ella Collier scored a game-high 25 points for the No. 8 Knights despite a 50 percent effort (10 of 20) from 3-point range by the Foresters (5-8, 1-4). Gabi Melby led Huntington with 14 points.
INDIANA TECH 86, ROCHESTER 66: In Rochester Hills, Michigan, 15th-ranked Tech ran its win streak to seven games, winning each quarter, including a 26-9 advantage in the third. Taylor Covington and Erika Foy scored 22 and 21 points, respectively, for Tech (11-2, 6-1 WHAC).
TRINE 81, OLIVET 34: In Angola, the Thunder forced 25 turnovers to claim their largest margin of victory this season. Fourteen players saw action for Trine (6-2, 3-0 MIAA) and 12 scored, with Katie Tate and Addison Hutson both finishing with 11.
GRACE 71, TAYLOR 66: In Upland, the Lancers won their seventh straight game, marking the first time in school history to accomplish the feat. Maddie Ryman and Karlee Feldman both scored 23 for Grace (9-1, 5-0 CL), with Feldman also snaring 18 rebounds.
FRANKLIN 57, MANCHESTER 45: In Franklin, the Grizzlies won each quarter to hand the Spartans their first loss in HCAC play, holding Manchester (5-3, 2-1) to 27.6 percent shooting (16-of-58) from the floor. Bridget Nash scored 14 to lead the Spartans.