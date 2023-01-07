The Grace men’s basketball team entered Saturday undefeated at home this season. No. 11 Indiana Wesleyan ensured the No. 4 Lancers wouldn’t end the day that way, claiming a 72-67 Crossroads League victory.
Trailing 33-29 at the break, the Wildcats outscored Grace (15-2, 5-2) 43-34 in the second half, as Griffin Kliewer paced five for Indiana Wesleyan in double figures with 24 points. Jakob Gibbs led the Lancers, who dropped to 10-1 at home, with 22.
NORTH CAROLINA 81, NOTRE DAME 64: In Chapel Hill, N.C., the Tarheels (11-5, 3-2 ACC) led by 13 in the first half in handing the Fighting Irish (8-8, 0-5) their third straight defeat overall. In setting a Notre Dame record by playing in his 143rd career game, Dane Goodwin scored 10 points.
INDIANA TECH 77, CONCORDIA 71: At the Schaefer Center, the Warriors ran their win streak to five, improving to 15-2 overall and 8-1 in the WHAC. Blake Davison scored 13 and the trio of Cory McKinney, Grant Smith and Max Perez each added 12 for Tech.
TRINE 92, ALBION 61: In Albion, Michigan, the Thunder had little trouble in knocking off the Britons in MIAA play, jumping ahead 48-26 at intermission. Brent Cox scored 22 and Aidan Smylie added 16 for Trine (12-1, 2-0).
TAYLOR 82, SAINT FRANCIS 73: At the Hutzell Center, Kaden Fuhrman scored 25 points, Jason Hubbard added 23 and the Trojans (10-7, 4-3) moved over .500 in Crossroads League play. Dan McKeeman led four starters for the Cougars (9-8, 2-5) in double figures with 25, and Zane Burke added 18.
BETHEL 93, HUNTINGTON 87: In South Bend, all five Pilots starters scored at least 13 points to knock off the No. 25 Foresters (12-5, 4-3 CL) despite 26 points from Zach Goodline and 23 from Landen Jordan, who also grabbed 15 rebounds.
Women
PENN STATE 70, PURDUE 60: In State College, Pennsylvania, the Nittany Lions saw a 15-point lead in the fourth quarter cut to four before pulling away. Caitlyn Harper scored 20 points for the Boilermakers (11-4, 2-3 Big Ten).
BALL STATE 76, WESTERN MICHIGAN 70: In Kalamazoo, Michigan, the Cardinals emerged in the Mid-American Conference tilt, winning the fourth quarter 21-15 after playing to a 55-55 tie after three. Thelma Dis Agustdottir scored 20 to lead Ball State (12-3, 2-0).
INDIANA TECH 60, CONCORDIA 34: At the Schaefer Center, the Warriors limited the Cardinals to two first-quarter points to knock off their WHAC foes. Erika Foy scored eight points to go with her 12 rebounds for Tech (14-3, 8-1).
TRINE 88, SAINT MARY’S 52: In Angola, the Thunder stayed perfect in the MIAA, running out to a 23-10 lead after one quarter. Katie Tate scored 21 and both Makayla Ardis and Sidney Wagner added 17 for Trine (11-3, 5-0).
SAINT FRANCIS 65, TAYLOR 54: At the Hutzell Center, the Cougars led by a single point after three quarters before outscoring the Trojans 20-10 in the fourth. Emily Parrett scored 18 to lead USF (9-8, 5-2 CL).
HUNTINGTON 75, BETHEL 66: In South Bend, with the game tied at 45 after 30 minutes, the Foresters broke out for 30 fourth-quarter points. Alli Vaughn scored 23, one of four for Huntington (7-10, 2-5 CL) in double figures.
INDIANA WESLEYAN 85, GRACE 77: In Winona Lake, the No. 7 Wildcats led by as many as 19 points in claiming the Crossroads League tilt. Maddie Ryman scored 23 points, one of four in double figures for the Lancers (12-5, 5-2).