The second-ranked Grace men’s basketball team improved to 10-0 with a 72-65 victory over Saint Francis on Saturday in Winona Lake.
Frankie Davidson led all scorers with 21 points for the Lancers, who remain tied with Indiana Wesleyan atop the Crossroads League standings at 4-0.
While Grace shot just 3 of 16 on 3-pointers, Cade Gibbs made both of his attempts to finish with 15 points.
Zane Burke scored 13 points to lead USF (7-5, 1-3), while Dan McKeeman, Branden Northern and Antwaan Cushingberry each added 10.
HUNTINGTON 81, MOUNT VERNON NAZARENE 65: In Mount Vernon, Ohio, Foresters sophomore Lane Sparks erupted for a career-high 30 points as Huntington (8-2, 3-1 CL) rebounded from its first league defeat.
INDIANA TECH 114, MICHIGAN-DEARBORN 69: In Dearborn, Michigan, six players scored at least 11 points as the No. 14 Warriors improved to 29-4 against the Wolverines since 2006. After playing to a 24-all tie in the first half, Tech (9-1, 6-0 WHAC) outscored UM-Dearborn 90-45 to close out the game.
Women
GRACE 64, SAINT FRANCIS 51: In Winona Lake, the Lancers won their sixth straight game for just the third time in school history. In the process, Grace (8-1, 4-0) claimed the matchup of unbeatens in the Crossroads League, keeping pace with No. 8 Marian atop the league.
With Lancers leading scorer Karlee Feldman held to five points, 12 below her season average, Kaylee Patton and Kiersten Findley picked up the slack with 18 and 16 points, respectively.
Emily Parrett scored 19 and Ally Madden added 10 off the bench for USF (7-4, 3-1).
HUNTINGTON 81, MOUNT VERNON NAZARENE 78: In Mount Vernon, Ohio, Gabi Melby scored a game-high 23 points in 38 minutes as the Foresters (4-7 overall) notched their first Crossroads League win of the year in four attempts.
INDIANA TECH 89, MICHIGAN-DEARBORN 68: In Dearborn, Michigan, the Warriors shot 61% (36 of 59) in running their win streak to six games. Kyra Whitaker scored a game-high 26 points for the visitors in a game No. 15 Tech (10-2, 5-1 WHAC) never trailed.
TRINE 60, CALVIN 45: In Angola, the Thunder gave up the second-fewest points in a game this season to improve to 2-0 against MIAA foes. With all 10 players for Trine (5-2 overall) seeing at least 11 minutes, Sidney Wagner led the way for the victors with 19 points.