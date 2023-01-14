The No. 6 Grace men’s basketball team placed six scorers in double figures in a 93-82 victory at Huntington on Saturday.
Jakob Gibbs and Carter Stoltzfus both scored 15 for Grace (17-2, 7-2 Crossroads League), while Elijah Malone and Jake Wadding both added 14. Frankie Davidson scored 13 and Ian Scott chipped in with 12.
Lane Sparks scored a game-high 30 for the Foresters (13-6, 5-4), while Zach Goodline netted 24.
BALL STATE 75, MIAMI (Ohio) 61: In Muncie, the Cardinals (12-5, 3-1 Mid-American Conference) led by 17 points at the break, getting a double-double (12 points, 14 rebounds) from Payton Sparks and 15 points apiece from Jaylin Sellers and Demarius Jacobs.
INDIANA WESLEYAN 69, SAINT FRANCIS 61: In Marion, the Cougars saw the Wildcats rally in the second half to stay unbeaten in Crossroads League play at 9-0.
Branden Northern led USF (10-9, 3-6) with 19 points.
INDIANA TECH 72, MADONNA 63: At the Schaefer Center, the Warriors rebounded from their second WHAC loss of the season, taking a 36-25 lead at the break. Max Perez scored 12 to lead Tech (16-3, 9-2).
TRINE 77, KALAMAZOO 73: In Kalamazoo, Michigan, the Thunder led 71-64 with 47 seconds to go before seeing the lead cut to two with two seconds remaining.
Trine (14-1, 4-0 MIAA) got 27 points from Connor Jones and 22 from Brent Cox.
MANCHESTER 76, HANOVER 75: In Hanover, the Spartans halted a four-game slide, getting a basket from Ty Lynas with two seconds to go to break a 74-all tie.
Zach Sawyer scored 21 for Manchester (7-8, 5-3 HCAC).
Women
PURDUE FORT WAYNE 72, MILWAUKEE 62: At the Gates Center, the Mastodons trailed by nine after three quarters before posting a 25-6 advantage in the final quarter. Five scored in double figures for PFW (6-12, 3-5 Horizon League) – Shayla Sellers (17), Sylare Starks (14), Amellia Bromenschenkel (13), Jazzlyn Linbo (12) and Audra Emmerson (10).
PURDUE 65, NORTHWESTERN 54: In Evanston, Illinois, the Boilermakers kept the Wildcats winless in the Big Ten. Abbey Ellis led Purdue (12-5, 3-4) with 24 points.
BALL STATE 92, MIAMI (Ohio) 61: In Muncie, redshirt senior Anna Clephane scored her 1,000th career point as the Cardinals (13-4, 3-1 MAC) stayed perfect at Worthen Arena this season (8-0).
GRACE 86, HUNTINGTON 65: At the Platt Center, the Lancers, who received votes in the latest national NAIA poll, won the second quarter 25-5. Karlee Feldman and Kiersten Findley both scored 18 for Grace (14-5, 7-2 CL), while Konnor Gambrell’s 13 led the Foresters (8-11, 3-6).
INDIANA TECH 82, MADONNA 43: At the Schaefer Center, the No. 14 Warriors seized control from the outset, jumping ahead 42-10 at halftime. Genevieve Decker shot 8 of 9 from the field to lead Tech (16-3, 10-1 WHAC) with 19 points.
INDIANA WESLEYAN 72, SAINT FRANCIS 62: In Marion, the No. 7 Wildcats dominated the even quarters (22-8 in the second, 22-13 in the fourth) to take the Crossroads League matchup. Emily Parrett scored 19 for the Cougars (9-10, 5-4).
TRINE 84, KALAMAZOO 16: In Kalamazoo, Michigan, the Thunder overmatched the host Hornets, scoring at least 20 points in every quarter while limiting winless Kalamazoo (0-16, 0-7 MIAA) to no more than six points in any quarter. In a game where no starter for Trine (13-3, 7-0) played more than 17 minutes and all 14 players saw at least 12 minutes of action, Makayla Ardis led the way with 17 points.
HANOVER 73, MANCHESTER 53: In Hanover, the Panthers stayed perfect in HCAC play at 8-0, outrebounding the Spartans 50-29. Abi Rosenkrans scored 12 for Manchester (6-8, 4-5).