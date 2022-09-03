CHICAGO – Dylan Cease came within one out of his first career no-hitter, and the streaking Chicago White Sox pounded the Minnesota Twins 13-0 on Saturday night.
With fans on their feet, Cease struck out Caleb Hamilton swinging on a 1-2 slider and retired Gilberto Celestino on a fly to center.
Luis Arraez then dumped a line-drive single into right-center on a 1-1 pitch, ending Cease’s bid for Chicago’s third no-hitter in as many years.
After a meeting on the mound, Cease struck out Kyle Garlick to finish his first career nine-inning complete game. He threw a seven-inning shutout against Detroit in 2021.
Eloy Jiménez, Romy Gonzalez and Elvis Andrus homered as the White Sox rolled to their fourth straight win after losing 10 of 12.
RAYS 2, YANKEES 1: At St. Petersburg, Florida, Corey Kluber limited New York to a pair of singles over seven shutout innings and Tampa Bay withstood Aaron Judge’s 52nd home run to cut its deficit in the AL East to four.
The first-place Yankees, who have seen their 151/2-game advantage slip away, have lost six of seven.
Kluber (10-7) struck out four without a walk as the Rays improved their AL-best record since Aug. 3 to 20-9.
MARINERS 4, GUARDIANS 0: At Cleveland, Robbie Ray started September the way he finished August with six solid innings as Seattle won its sixth straight.
The AL Central-leading Guardians lost their fourth in a row, three of which were shutouts.
Ray (12-8), who won the AL Cy Young Award last year, was one of the league’s top pitchers last month, going 3-0 in five starts.
National
CARDINALS 8, CUBS 4: At St. Louis, Paul Goldschmidt hit his 34th homer, and surging St. Louis earned its third straight victory.
Tommy Edman and Tyler O’Neill also went deep for NL Central-leading St. Louis, which is 27-8 in its last 35 games. Yadier Molina had two hits and three RBIs, and Adam Wainwright (10-9) pitched five innings for the win.