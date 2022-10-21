NEW YORK – Cristian Javier and Houston’s bullpen combined on a three-hitter, Chas McCormick followed a dropped flyball with an early two-run homer and the Astros beat Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees 5-0 Saturday night to take a 3-0 AL Championship Series lead.
“That’s what the game’s about,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said “Even though it may not be, you have to kind of fool yourself that it is a break. And it’s amazing whatever you think can happen usually does happen. That was huge.”
Some Yankees fans, already angry after two losses in Houston, booed star slugger Aaron Judge after a pair of strikeouts and jeered manager Aaron Boone during pregame introductions.
The 106-win Astros, trying for their second straight AL pennant, improved to 6-0 this postseason. On the verge of reaching the World Series for the fourth time in six years, Houston aims to close out the series tonight when Lance McCullers Jr. starts against Nestor Cortes.
Only one of 39 teams has recovered from a 3-0 postseason series deficit to win, Boston against the Yankees in the 2004 ALCS. Thirty teams completed sweeps.
Christian Vázquez added a two-run single and Trey Mancini a sacrifice fly after the Astros chased Cole in the sixth inning and opened a five-run lead.
Javier pitched seven innings during the Astros’ combined no-hitter at Yankee Stadium on June 25 and was nearly as sharp this time. He didn’t allow a ball out of the infield until Giancarlo Stanton’s one-out double in the fourth – the only hit Javier allowed.
Making his first start since Oct. 1, the 25-year-old right-hander pitched 51/3 innings, striking out five and walking three.
Héctor Neris, Ryan Stanek, Hunter Brown and Rafael Montero followed with hitless relief, and Bryan Abreu gave up a pair of two-out singles in the ninth.
New York, which last reached the World Series when it won in 2009, is on the precipice of elimination against Houston for the fourth time in eight seasons.
Judge, who set an AL record with 62 home runs during the season, went 0 for 4 and dropped to .156 with 14 strikeouts and three RBIs in the playoffs, including 1 for 12 against the Astros.
New York is hitting .128 in the ALCS with 41 strikeouts and has lost eight of 10 to Houston this year, throwing just 13 pitches with a lead.
Gold Glove center fielder Harrison Bader made a costly error in the second inning and was caught stealing second by Vázquez after a leadoff walk in the fifth.
As Bader was about to catch Vázquez’s two-out fly to right-center in the second, Judge cut in front of Bader and the ball popped out of the center fielder’s green glove. Vázquez, thinking he was out, had already started cutting across the infield grass toward Houston’s dugout on the third-base side, then retreated to first.
NLCS
PHILLIES 10, PADRES 6: At Philadelphia, Rhys Hoskins homered twice, Kyle Schwarber hit a solo shot into shrubbery and Bryce Harper doubled to put Philadelphia ahead for good in a wild win over San Diego for a 3-1 lead in the series
J.T. Realmuto also homered for the Phillies, trying to become the first third-place team to reach the Fall Classic.
The Phillies send ace Zack Wheeler to the mound in Game 5 today at Citizens Bank Park to try and clinch their first National League pennant since 2009. They haven’t won the World Series since 2008.
Trailing 6-4 heading to the bottom of the fifth inning, the Phillies scored four runs against reliever Sean Manaea. Schwarber walked to start the rally. Hoskins then ripped his second homer of the game for the tying shot, and Realmuto walked to set the stage for Harper.