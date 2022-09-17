DETROIT – Yoan Moncada hit a tiebreaking single in a two-run 11th inning, and the Chicago White Sox beat Detroit 4-3 on Saturday night after losing to the Tigers in extra innings in the series opener.
With the score 2-2, Elvis Andrus reached on a bunt single leading off the 11th. Gregory Soto (2-9) failed to pick up the bunt on the left side of the mound as automatic runner Selby Zavala advanced to third.
“It is a little uncharacteristic for road teams to bunt in that spot, but Andrus got it down and Gregory didn’t field it,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. “Those are small things that are big plays when you are in extra innings.”
Moncada hit an RBI single, José Abreu struck out and, after a double steal, Eloy Jiménez’s sacrifice fly gave Chicago a 4-2 lead.
Acting White Sox manager Miguel Cairo said Andrus made the decision to bunt and try the double steal.
“Elvis is very smart and the way he knows the game is unbelievable,” Cairo said. “On defense, on offense and running the bases. He saw that he could attack that base and he did it.”
Pinch-hitter Javier Báez had a two-out, run-scoring single in the bottom half against Aaron Bummer, who retired Spencer Torkelson on a flyout for his second save.
Liam Hendriks (4-4) retired the side in order in the 10th, a day after giving up Victor Reyes’ game-ending sacrifice fly in the 10th.
Davis Martin allowed one run and three hits in six innings. He replaced scheduled starter Johnny Cueto, who felt ill according to Cairo but could start today for Chicago (75-71).
GUARDIANS 5, TWINS 1: In Cleveland, Shane Bieber allowed one run over eight innings, Amed Rosario had four hits and AL Central-leading Cleveland won its seventh in a row against Minnesota Twins in a doubleheader opener.
José Ramírez hit a solo homer on his 30th birthday and Owen Miller had a two-run double for Cleveland. Bieber won his third straight start, allowing four hits and walking none for the ninth time in 28 starts.
CARDINALS 5-1, REDS 1-0: In St. Louis, Andrew Knizner scored on a throwing error by Cincinnati center fielder Nick Senzel, who was playing third base in a five-man infield in the 11th, and St. Louis won to earn a doubleheader sweep.
José Quintana allowed two hits, hit a batter, and struck out six in eight innings. Hunter Greene struck out a career-best 11 batters and allowed four hits in six scoreless innings without walking a batter in his first start since suffering a right shoulder strain last month.
Yadier Molina hit a two-run homer while Albert Pujols went hitless in his quest for 700 homers as the Cardinals took the opener.
ROCKIES 3, CUBS 1: In Chicago, Charlie Blackmon hit a tiebreaking triple and scored in a two-run ninth, and Colorado earned a rare road win by beating Chicago.
Blackmon drove in pinch runner Garrett Hampson with a triple to the right-field corner against Adbert Alzolay (0-1) after C.J. Cron walked with one out. He then scored on a single by Elias Díaz, making it 3-1, and the Rockies came away with the win despite a dominant outing by Cubs rookie Hayden Wesneski in his first major league start.
The 24-year-old right-hander went seven innings, allowing one run and three hits while striking out seven without a walk in his third big-league appearance.
Jose Ureña threw six solid innings, and the Rockies won for just the fifth time time in their past 18 road games.
Alzolay struck out all three in the eighth before running into trouble in the ninth. The right-hander had been sidelined all season with a strained right shoulder.
Yankees’ hurler
hurting
New York Yankees right-hander Frankie Montas will undergo an MRI on his shoulder after leaving early in a 7-6 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday.