NEW YORK – Leadoff man Aaron Judge singled twice during a six-run first inning off Corey Kluber as the New York Yankees started with seven straight hits for the first time since 1990 and routed the Tampa Bay Rays 10-3 Saturday.
Josh Donaldson homered early and Giancarlo Stanton connected late off a lob pitch as both players returned to the lineup and helped the AL East-leading Yankees move to 41/2 games ahead of Tampa Bay. New York also clinched the season head-to-head tiebreaker over the Rays should the teams finish even atop the division.
Judge, leading the majors with 55 home runs, hit three singles in raising his average to .307. He is the first Yankees player to reach base at least three times in seven straight games since Mickey Mantle in June 1957.
Judge also is the seventh Yankee to reach base at least three times in at least seven straight games. Besides Mantle, Babe Ruth did it in 1920, Lou Gehrig achieved it twice in 1936 and 1937, Tommy Henrich did it in 1938 and Joe DiMaggio along with Frank Crosetti achieved the feat in 1939.
WHITE SOX 10, ATHLETICS 2: At Oakland, California, Elvis Andrus connected for a three-run homer against the team that cut him last month and Chicago got 20 hits to win its fourth straight and for the ninth time in 11 games.
Andrus is 22 for 60 with five homers over his last 14 games.
GUARDIANS 6, TWINS 4: At Minneapolis, Triston McKenzie pitched seven shutout innings, Amed Rosario hit a two-run homer and AL Central-leading Cleveland held on after leading 6-0 in the ninth.
José Ramírez went 3 for 4 with two runs, a walk and an RBI for Cleveland, which improved to 13-5 in its last 18 road games and stayed 1½ games ahead of Chicago in the three-team division race.
Minnesota dropped 3½ games back and fell to .500 for the first time since April 24.
National
GIANTS 5, CUBS 2: At Chicago, Joey Bart and David Villar each homered, doubled and drove in two runs, helping San Francisco end a five-game losing streak.
Logan Webb (13-8) allowed two runs on six hits over seven innings, while striking out six and walking none.
METS 11, MARLINS 3: At Miami, Francisco Lindor had three hits, including his 22nd home run, and Mark Canha launched a grand slam to cap an eight-run fourth inning.
Eduardo Escobar also went deep among his three hits for the Mets, who began the night trailing in the NL East for the first time since April 11.
Defending champion Atlanta overtook New York by a half-game Friday and played at Seattle late Saturday.
Pujols hits No. 696
St. Louis slugger Albert Pujols hit his 696th home run Saturday night in Pittsburgh, tying Alex Rodriguez for fourth place on the career list.
The 42-year-old Pujols trails Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) on the all-time homer chart.