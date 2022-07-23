PHILADELPHIA – Nelson Velázquez hit two late homers and drove in five runs, Seiya Suzuki and Willson Contreras also went deep and the Chicago Cubs routed the Philadelphia Phillies 15-2 on Friday night.
Ian Happ and Suzuki each had four hits and Christopher Morel added three hits for the Cubs, who won their second in a row after losing nine straight.
Kyle Schwarber upped his NL-leading home run total to 30 with a solo drive in the first inning for the Phillies. Darick Hall contributed a pinch-hit homer with two outs in the ninth.
Chicago entered with the fourth-fewest wins in the majors while Philadelphia is in the thick of the NL wild-card playoff race. The Cubs outhit the Phillies 19-6.
With the Cubs ahead by nine runs, Phillies interim manager Rob Thomson sent backup catcher Garrett Stubbs to the mound in the ninth. Velázquez connected for his second home run in as many innings, a three-run shot to left field off Stubbs that made it 13-1. Two batters later, Suzuki cleared the wall in center with a two-run drive.
Velázquez replaced Rafael Ortega in the eighth and hit a pinch-hit, two-run shot off JoJo Romero.
Justin Steele (4-6) allowed one run and four hits in five innings.
National
REDS 9, CARDINALS 5: At Cincinnati, Joey Votto, Donovan Solano and Jonathan India homered, and Tyler Naquin drove in four for Cincinnati.
Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson suffered a broken right clavicle when he was hit by Goldschmidt’s foul tip in the first inning. He exited after being unable to make a throw on Goldschmidt’s chopper between the plate and mound.
The Reds roughed up Adam Wainwright after losing three of their last four games following a season-high, five-game winning streak.
Paul Goldschmidt, who homered in Tuesday’s All-Star Game, went deep for the second-place Cardinals, who began the day trailing NL Central-leading Milwaukee by a half-game.
Wainwright (6-8) was tagged for a season-high seven runs in 5 1/3 innings – as many runs as the veteran right-hander allowed in five May starts. He gave up five hits with three walks and two strikeouts.
The Reds led 5-4 in the sixth when Wainwright issued one-out walks to Michael Papierski and Kyle Farmer. Naquin greeted Jordan Hicks with a two-run triple and Solano followed with a sacrifice fly.
American
BLUE JAYS 28, RED SOX 5: At Boston, Raimel Tapia hit an inside-the-park grand slam after a misplay by Boston center fielder Jarren Duran and Toronto set a franchise record for runs in a game.
Toronto came within two runs of the modern major league record for runs in a game after stranding two in the ninth inning with Boston infielder Yolmer Sanchez on the mound.
The Blue Jays tied for the fifth-most runs scored in a major league game since 1900. The record for runs scored is 30 by the Texas Rangers in 2007, followed by the 29 runs put up by the Red Sox (1950), the Chicago White Sox (1955), the Atlanta Braves (2020) and the 28 scored by the St. Louis Cardinals (1929).
Every starter had at least two hits, and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. tied Frank Catalanotto’s franchise record with six of them.
Danny Jansen homered twice and drove in six runs. Matt Chapman and Teoscar Hernández added solo home runs for the Blue Jays, who topped their previous single-game mark of 24 runs set June 26, 1976, against the Baltimore Orioles.
The 28 runs are the most ever yielded by a Red Sox team, eclipsing the previous mark in a 27-3 loss to Cleveland in 1923.
Toronto entered the day with a two-game lead over the Red Sox for the AL’s final wild-card spot. The Blue Jays improved 7-3 against Boston this year.
Boston starter Nathan Eovaldi (4-3) lasted just 2 2/3 innings, allowing a homer and charged with nine runs.