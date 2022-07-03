CLEVELAND – Anthony Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton blasted consecutive homers, Nestor Cortes shut Cleveland down for six innings and the New York Yankees continued their torrid winning pace by beating the Guardians 6-1 to complete a doubleheader sweep Saturday.
Matt Carpenter homered twice and Gerrit Cole brushed off giving up back-to-back home runs in New York’s 13-4 romp in the opener.
The Yankees are 25-6 since May 31. At 58-21, New York is not only running away with the AL East but has the second-best record after 79 games of any team in 93 years. Only the 1998 Yankees (59-20) were better.
RAYS 6-11, BLUE JAYS 2-5: At Toronto, Francisco Mejía homered twice, Isaac Paredes had three hits and five RBI, and Tampa Bay swept a doubleheader.
Left-hander Shane McClanahan (9-3) shut down the Blue Jays in the opener, allowing one run and three hits over seven innings and lowering his AL-leading ERA to 1.74.
In Game 2, Montoyo and first base coach Mark Budzinski both left the dugout in the third inning after a brief huddle with the coaching staff. Bench coach John Schneider replaced Montoyo and bullpen catcher Luis Hurtado coached first. No explanation was given for the absences, and the Blue Jays’ clubhouse was closed to the media following the game.
WHITE SOX 5, GIANTS 3: At San Francisco, Gavin Sheets doubled twice and drove in two runs, and Chicago held on for its second win a row over the Giants.
Dylan Cease (7-3) allowed one run in five innings for his third consecutive win as the White Sox beat the Giants for the 10th time in 12 games.
CARDINALS 7, PHILLIES 6: At Philadelphia, Nolan Arenado sparked a record barrage of four straight home runs by St. Louis in the first inning, then hit a tiebreaking drive in the ninth to give the Cards the win.
With two outs in the first, Arenado, Nolan Gorman, Juan Yepez and Dylan Carson homered off Kyle Gibson. It was the first time in history a team connected for four homers in a row in the first inning. The Cardinals tied the MLB record for any inning with four in a row. It was the first time they had done it, and the 11th time overall in big league history.
BRAVES 4, REDS 1: At Cincinnati, Spencer Strider (4-2) allowed one hit over six innings and matched a career high with 11 strikeouts and Austin Riley homered for the second straight game as Atlanta moved a season-high 13 games over .500.
The loss was Cincinnati’s 10th straight at home, its longest home losing streak since an 11-game skid in 1986 at Riverfront Stadium.
TIGERS 4, ROYALS 3: At Detroit, Victor Reyes and Riley Greene hit back-to-back homers in the ninth inning to give Detroit the win.
With one out in the ninth, Reyes tied the game off Royals reliever Joel Payamps (2-2). It was the first homer allowed by Payamps in 261/3 innings this season. Greene followed with the first homer of his career.
Tigers reliever Joe Jimenez (3-0) pitched a perfect ninth and earned the win as Detroit’s pitchers retired the last 17 batters they faced.