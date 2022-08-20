CHICAGO – Willson Contreras hit an RBI single to cap a two-run rally in the 11th inning and the Chicago Cubs kept coming back, beating the Milwaukee Brewers 6-5 on Saturday for their fifth straight win.
Contreras had a two-run homer in the fifth. He hit his third home run in three games and 20th this year — the three-time All-Star is the first Cubs catcher to go deep 20 times in four seasons.
The Cubs scored once in the ninth to tie, once more in the 10th to keep it even and finally won in the 11th.
Patrick Wisdom doubled home automatic runner Nico Hoerner to make it 5-all. Wisdom was later thrown out at the plate trying to score on Nick Madrigal’s grounder, but Contreras singled off Peter Strzelecki (1-1) to end it.
“They’re all pulling from the same end of the rope, to be cliché,” Cubs manager David Ross said. “They just want to be playing and supporting each other.
“We’re getting good starting pitching, timely hitting, guys having good at-bat, the dugout is lively. Confidence is a strong thing in this game, and these guys got a lot of it right now.”
Andrew McCutchen scored from third in the top of the 11th on Kolten Wong’s ground ball to first put Milwaukee ahead 5-4.
In the 10th, Cubs automatic runner Ian Happ scored from third on Franmil Reyes’ short sacrifice fly.
American
BLUE JAYS 5, YANKEES 2: At New York, the scuffling Yankees lost for the 15th time in 19 games, seeing their lead in the AL East cut to seven games.
New York, which had a 151/2-game bulge July 8, is 9-20 since entering the All-Star break with a 64-28 record. The Yankees have lost six straight series for the first time since 1995, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Toronto will try for a four-game sweep today.
Gerrit Cole (9-6) hadn’t allowed a hit before the Blue Jays scored four times in the fifth. After he issued a walk and misplayed a grounder, Alejandro Kirk capped the burst with a two-run double that left fielder Andrew Benintendi couldn’t catch.
When the inning ended, fans booed Cole and television cameras picked up the right-hander, yelling, and punching the bottom of the dugout roof with both hands.
TIGERS 4, ANGELS 3: At Detroit, Tyler Alexander pitched six strong innings and Detroit’s bullpen finished off Los Angeles.
The Tigers had lost two straight and 10 of 12.
Alexander (3-7) allowed three runs on seven hits and a walk in six innings, notching his first win in eight starts this season. Detroit’s bullpen then pitched three hitless innings, with Gregory Soto throwing the ninth for his 23rd save.
National
REDS 10, PIRATES 1: At Pittsburgh, Jake Fraley’s two-run home run highlighted a four-run fourth inning and Justin Dunn earned his first win in 16 months.
Fraley’s sixth homer of the season landed in the Allegheny River and increased the Reds’ lead to 5-0.
Dunn (1-1) allowed one run in five innings in his third start since being called up from Triple-A Louisville. It was his first win since April 15, 2021, when he was pitching for Seattle and beat Baltimore.