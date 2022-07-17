CLEVELAND – José Ramírez looks more than ready to swing for the All-Star fences.
Ramírez tuned up for next week’s Home Run Derby by homering in his first two at-bats and driving in five runs – on his bobblehead giveaway day – to power the Cleveland Guardians to a 10-0 rout of the Detroit Tigers on Saturday.
Ramírez practiced his home-run swing before the game, and it looked perfect against the Tigers as he hit a three-run shot off Michael Pineda (2-5) in the first inning and connected for a two-run homer in the second.
It was the 19th career multi-homer game for Ramírez, who leads the AL with 75 RBIs and with little fanfare has become one of baseball’s best players.
“Just a really good player,” said Guardians manager Terry Francona, who has run out of superlatives to describe his third baseman. “He impacts the game everywhere for us. Sometimes in a really big way.”
The four-time All-Star will show off his prodigious, compact swing in Monday’s homer-hitting contest at Dodger Stadium, where Ramírez will be matched up against Washington’s Juan Soto in the opening round.
Cal Quantrill (6-5) gave the Guardians another quality start, allowing just four hits in six scoreless innings to improve to 10-0 in 25 career starts at Progressive Field.
TWINS 6, WHITE SOX 3: At Minneapolis, Jorge Polanco hit a three-run homer, one of three home runs for Minnesota against Lance Lynn, in a five-run third inning.
First-time All-Star Luis Arraez led off the bottom of the first with a homer and Carlos Correa added a two-run shot in the third for the Twins, who had lost six of eight.
Minnesota maintained its edge over Cleveland in the American League Central and went four games up on Chicago.
The White Sox had won four games in a row.
CARDINALS 11, REDS 3: At St. Louis, Paul Goldschmidt hit his 300th career homer and drove in three runs, and Albert Pujols reached another milestone.
Goldschmidt’s two-run homer in the second inning was his 20th this season and first since June 27. The 34-year-old Goldschmidt became the 153rd player to reach 300 homers. He has 997 RBIs.
The 42-year-old Pujols scored twice. He tied Hall of Famer Lou Gehrig for 12th place all-time with 1,889 runs scored.
Rookie Nick Lodolo (2-3) had a rough two-inning outing, allowing five earned runs. He gave up five hits, walked three, plunked two batters and threw a wild pitch..
METS 2, CUBS 1, 11 inn.: At Chicago, Pete Alonso hit a sacrifice fly in the 11th inning after Adam Ottavino worked out of a tricky jam, helping New York win the opener of a day-night doubleheader.
The Cubs lost their eighth in a row.
Alonso’s sac fly came against Mychal Givens (5-1).
Cubs manager David Ross was ejected by umpire Ramon De Jesus after the second inning. It was unclear why Ross was thrown out, but each side had issues with De Jesus’ strike zone at various points.