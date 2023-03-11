No stranger to close finishes this season, Wayne used another clutch performance on Saturday in Logansport to knock off Noblesville, 62-60, to win a Class 4A regional championship. Jevon Lewis knocked down three free throws in the final 20.9 seconds to lead the Generals (21-4) past the Millers (19-7) for their second regional championship in school history and the first since 1981.
Preston Comer led the way with 19 points for Wayne, who has won its last three games in the sectional semifinals, sectional championship and regional finals by a combined five points. Lewis added 18 as the Generals pulled off the upset against the Millers, who were favored by 14 points in the contest.
Wayne will find out its semistate semifinals opponent today at 1 p.m. when the IHSAA conducts its semistate draw. Other qualifiers in the north in Class 4A include No. 2 Penn, No. 3 Hammond Central and (No. 5 Kokomo or North Side).
Class 3A
BISHOP DWENGER 65, TWIN LAKES 43: In New Castle, Preston Ross scored 23 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as the Saints (13-13) claimed their sixth regional title in school history and the first since claiming back-to-back Class 3A regional titles in 2014 and 2015.
Sam Campbell added 15 points and Caleb Lehrman added eight points and 11 rebounds for Dwenger. Jamison Ousley finished as the lone double-digit scorer for Twin Lakes (10-15) with 19 points. The Saints dominated the glass to take control from the outset, jumping ahead 27-11 with 2:52 to go before halftime.
Class 2A
BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN 80, TIPTON 59: In Lapel, the Braves saw four players score at least 14 points to claim their fourth regional championship in five contested tournaments and seventh regional title in school history.
No. 3 Blackhawk also advanced to regionals in 2020, but the season was halted after sectionals due to COVID-19. Gage Sefton led the way with 20 points for the Braves (24-3), with Kellen Pickett adding 17, Isaac Smith scoring 15 and Josh Furst chipping in with 14 as Blackhawk stormed out to a 42-19 halftime lead.