SUGAR GROVE, Ill. – Cameron Smith made a pair of 7-foot birdie putts to finish off his round of 4-under 68 and allow him to overtake Dustin Johnson going into the third and final day of the LIV Golf Invitational-Chicago.
As easy as Johnson made it look in the opening round, Saturday at Rich Harvest Farms was such a struggle that he shot over par for the first time in the 14 rounds he has played in the Saudi-funded series.
Johnson was lucky to only trail Smith by two. He came up well short of the green on the par-4 17th and had to make an 8-foot par putt, while Smith took the lead for the first time with a 7-foot birdie putt.
On their final hole at the par-5 18th, Johnson’s approach took a hard hop over the green. After a free drop from the grandstand, he chipped weakly to 8 feet and missed his birdie putt. Smith lagged a 60-footer to 7 feet and holed that for another birdie. He was at 10-under 134.
Auto racing
Gragson prevails in Xfinity race
In Bristol, Tennessee, Noah Gragson held off Brandon Jones late Friday at Bristol Motor Speedway to win his third consecutive Xfinity Series race.
GOLF
Roundup
In Guidonia Montecelio, Italy, U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick will head into the final round of the Italian Open in the lead and aiming to go one better than three years ago after coping with challenging conditions to post an impressive 2-under 69 and edge clear of Rory McIlroy and Aaron Rai. … In Napa, California, Justin Lower weathered the wind and birdied the 18th hole to take a one-shot lead into the final round of the PGA season-opening Fortinet Championship. Defending champion Max Homa and Danny Willett were a shot back. … In Portland, Oregon, Lilia Vu had four birdies on the back nine and had a 3-under 69 and Andrea Lee finished strong with a 67 to share the lead with Ayaka Furue (67) of Japan going in the final round of the LPGA’s AmazingCre Portland Classic.
TENNIS
2 from US ousted at Davis Cup
In Glasgow, Scotland, Botic van de Zandschulp and Tallon Griekspoor won their singles against Americans Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul for the Netherlands to finish atop their Davis Cup Finals group with a 2-1 win.
CORRECTION
Wrong site
Because of a reporter’s error, the location of the Cal-Notre Dame game was incorrect in a story on Page 1B on Saturday. The game was played at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.