Indiana was without Preseason Big Ten Player of the Year Trayce Jackson-Davis and sophomore guard Tamar Bates but was still easily able to dispatch NAIA foe Marian 78-42 on Saturday at Assembly Hall, the Hoosiers’ first exhibition game of the season.
IU got double-doubles from freshman Malik Reneau (14 points, 11 rebounds) and sophomore Logan Duncomb (11 points, 11 rebounds). The Hoosiers shot 52% to 25% for the Knights and outrebounded their lower-level opponent 48-30.
Jackson-Davis had a wrap on his hand on the sideline, but Bates’ injury was not apparent. A Hoosiers spokesperson said they were out for “precautionary reasons.”
“You just go to Plan B, it’s next guy up,” coach Mike Woodson said. “That’s how I look at it. I can’t wait on guys. I mean, I’ve got to build a team to win, and you know, we’ll get Trayce and Tamar back eventually, and then we’ll fit them in and do what we need to do.”
Sixth-year forward Race Thompson added 13 points, six rebounds and two blocks while shooting 4 of 6 from the field and 3 for 4 from 3-point range. Indiana was 8 for 19 from long distance; freshman C.J. Gunn went 2 of 3 from deep.
Hoosiers freshman point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino, a five-star recruit, started next to veteran Xavier Johnson in the backcourt and had 11 points, three rebounds and four assists. He was 5 of 8 from the field.
Indiana honored its 1972-73 Final Four team at halftime. Marian athletic director Steve Downing was a member of that team.
INDIANA TECH 61, INDIANA WESLEYAN 59: In Spring Arbor, Michigan, Blake Davison had a game-high 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the field and had a team-high seven rebounds at the WHAC/Crossroads League Challenge. Josh Kline and Lucas Lehrman both scored 11 points for the Warriors (2-0).
Lehrman was 4 of 4 from the floor with six rebounds. Rog Stein was also in double figures for Tech with 10 points. The Warriors shot 44.2% on the floor.
GRACE 109, UM-DEARBORN 70: At Winona Lake, Cade Gibbs scored 25 points, Ian Scott had 21 and Frankie Davidson added 19 to lead the Lancers in their season opener.
Grace shot 66.1% (37 of 56) from the field and 46.7 (7 of 15) on 3-pointers.
HUNTINGTON 102, CALUMET 61: At Platt Arena, Lane Sparks scored 22 points to lead five in double figures for the Foresters. Sparks shot 9 of 16 from the field and 4 of 5 on 3-pointers.
Zach Goodline and Mitchell Wilson scored 19 points apiece while Landen Jordan had 12 and Ben Humrichous added 11.
BALL STATE 87, DEPAUW 60: In Muncie, Ball State used a strong second half to coast to an exhibition win at Worthen Arena.
After leading by just one at halftime, 38-37, the Cardinals outscored the Tigers 49-23 in the second half. Jarron Coleman led BSU with 22 points and added seven rebounds, four assists and three steals. Demarius Jacobs had 17 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Payton Sparks racked up 11 points, eight rebounds, three steals and a block, and Jalen Windham added 12 points and three assists.
Women
INDIANA TECH 66, GEORGETOWN (KY.) 53: At the Schaefer Center, Erika Foy shot 8 of 12 from the floor for a game-high 19 points and added eight rebounds as the Warriors evened their record at 1-1.
Taylor Covington scored 16 and Kyra Whitaker added 13 as Indiana Tech shot 45.8% (22 of 48) from the field while holding the visitors to 34% (16 of 47).
SAINT FRANCIS 62, WILLIAM JESSUP 57: At Goshen, junior Cassidy Crawford and junior Reganne Pate scored 14 points apiece while sophomore Emily Parrett (12) and freshman Julia Mantyla (10) also hit double figures as the Cougars (2-0) won twice at the Ruth Gunden Memorial Classic.
Crawford had a team-leading 10 rebounds for her first double-double of the season.
HOLY CROSS COLLEGE 64, HUNTINGTON 61: At Platt Arena, Grace Adams cored 13 points on 6-of-9 shooting as the visitors spoiled the home coaching debut of Foresters coach Darby Maggard.
Huntington (1-1), which opened its season Thursday with a dramatic buzzer-beating win at Indiana Tech, trailed by 12 after the first quarter and led briefly in the fourth at 50-49, but the visitors used on a 15-11 run to seal the win.
Konnor Gambrell and Celeste Ryman led Huntington with 14 points each and Alli Vaughn had 11.