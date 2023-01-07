EAST LANSING, Mich. – A.J. Hoggard and reserve Malik Hall scored 15 points each and Michigan State continuously thwarted Michigan down the stretch beating the Wolverines 59-53 on Saturday.
Michigan whittled its 42-28 deficit with 8:59 left to get within 47-43 with 3:55 to go and 57-53 with 13 seconds remaining but never got closer.
Hall made a layup and a 3-pointer to break a 14-all tie in the first half with 4:06 before halftime and Michigan State (11-4, 3-1 Big Ten) led for the remainder.
It was the lowest-scoring game for either team this season. Michigan (9-6, 3-1) made 19 of 55 attempts (34.5%) and 3 of 20 from beyond the 3-point line. The Spartans were 21-for-56 shooting and 6 for 19 from 3.
Hunter Dickinson led Michigan with 18 points, Kobe Bufkin scored 15 and Jett Howard 10.
WASHINGTON STATE 74, No. 5 ARIZONA 61: At Tucson, Arizona, Mouhamed Gueye had 24 points and 14 rebounds, and the Cougars ended the Wildcats’ 28-game home winning streak.
The Cougars (7-10, 2-4 Pac-12) shut down Arizona’s once-potent offense, built an 18-point lead midway through the second half, withstood Arizona’s late run and shot 12 of 28 from 3-point range to end what had been the nation’s third-longest active winning streak.
The Wildcats (14-2, 3-2) struggled offensively for the third straight game, shooting 32% and 4 for 25 from the 3-point arc.
No. 6 TEXAS 56, AT OKLAHOMA STATE 46: At Stillwater, Oklahoma, Marcus Carr scored 12 points in the Longhorns’ first game since coach Chris Beard was fired.
Texas (13-2, 2-1 Big 12) improved to 6-1 under interim coach Rodney Terry.
Kalib Boone had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Oklahoma State (9-6, 1-2), which was without 7-1 Moussa Cisse because of an ankle injury. Cisse leads the Big 12 with 9.9 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game.
No. 7 ALABAMA 78, KENTUCKY 52: At Tuscaloosa, Alabama, star freshman Brandon Miller had 19 points and seven rebounds to lead the Crimson Tide to the blowout win.
With football coach Nick Saban in attendance, Alabama (13-2, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) put on a defensive performance that would make him proud, holding Kentucky (10-5, 1-2) to just 29% shooting.
ILLINOIS 79, No. 14 WISCONSIN 69: At Champaign, Illinois, Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 24 points and Coleman Hawkins made six 3s and scored 20 points to lead the Illini (10-5, 1-3), who made 10 of 19 3-point attempts.
Chucky Hepburn scored 22 points and Steven Crowl added 20 points and 12 rebounds in the first loss for the Badgers (11-3, 3-1 Big Ten) since Nov. 29.
Women
No. 13 MARYLAND 94, MICHIGAN STATE 85: At College Park, Maryland, Diamond Miller scored 25 points to lead five in double figures and the Terrapins used a 17-point third quarter run to open up a tight game. Shyanne Sellers added 19 points and eight rebounds for Maryland (13-3, 4-1 Big Ten).
No. 16 IOWA 94, No. 14 MICHIGAN 85: At Ann Arbor, Michigan, Caitlin Clark, held to two points for almost 15 minutes, scored 28 for the Hawkeyes, who shot 59.6% with nine 3-pointers.
The first Big Ten women’s game televised on Fox was a typical offensive showcase between the two teams. The Wolverines shot 50.5% with seven 3s.