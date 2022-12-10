HOUSTON – No. 8 Alabama rallied from a 15-point second half deficit to stun No. 1 Houston 71-65 on Saturday, becoming just the second team to beat two top-ranked teams in the same season.
Noah Clowney had 16 points and 11 rebounds, Jaden Bradley added 12 points and Mark Sears scored 11 points, including nine in the second half for the Crimson Tide (8-1). Alabama shot 50% from the field in the second half and 41% for the game. The Tide went 20 of 32 on free throws, including 15 of 21 in the second half.
The Crimson Tide beat North Carolina 103-101 in four overtimes on Nov. 27 and joins the 1990 Oklahoma team to take down two No. 1s in a season.
The Cougars (8-1) shot 39% from the field, including going 1-of-8 to end the game. Houston was 3 of 13 on 3-pointers and 12 of 22 from the free-throw line.
BALL STATE 88, EVANSVILLE 69: At Muncie, Jaylin Sellers had 20 points, 13 in the second half, as the Cardinals rolled past the Aces in Worthen Arena.
Sellers was 6-of-9 shooting, including 3 for 4 from 3, and went 5 for 5 from the line for the Cardinals (6-4). Payton Sparks scored 18 points and added 12 rebounds.
Jarron Coleman shot 5 for 9, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points for Ball State.
BUTLER 82, CALIFORNIA 58: At Berkeley, California, Simas Lukosius and Jayden Taylor led a balanced attack with 16 points apiece, Eric Hunter Jr. had a double-double and the Bulldogs kept the Bears winless.
The Bulldogs (8-3), who won their fourth straight, shot 55% from the field, sending the Golden Bears (0-11) to their 14th straight loss.
PURDUE FORT WAYNE 65, MISSOURI STATE 61: At Springfield, Missouri, Jared Godfrey scored a team-high 17 points, and Deonte Billups hit three free throws in the final 15 seconds to lift the Mastodons.
PFW (7-4) led 30-29 at halftime en route to winning their third straight and second in four days in Missouri.
Ra Kpedi had 14 rebounds and eight points for the Mastodons.
PENN STATE 74, No. 17 ILLINOIS 59: At Champaign, Illinois, Andrew Funk and Myles Dread combined for 11 3-pointers to help the Nittany Lions knock off the Illini (7-3, 0-2).
It was the first road Big Ten win for the Nittany Lions (7-1, 1-1 Big Ten) over a top-20 team since beating No. 16 Michigan State in 2020.
Women
No. 5 NOTRE DAME 108, MERRIMACK 44: At South Bend, Olivia Miles became the first Irish player with three career triple-doubles in the blowout win.
Miles finished with 13 points, 13 rebounds and 14 assists for Notre Dame (8-1).