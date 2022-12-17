INDIANAPOLIS – Adama Sanogo had 27 points and 14 rebounds, helping No. 3 Connecticut beat Butler 68-46 on Saturday night.
Jordan Hawkins added 12 points as the Huskies (12-0, 1-0 Big East) extended the program’s fourth-longest winning streak to start a season.
UConn’s No. 3 ranking is the team’s highest since 2009, and it likely will move up in the next poll after No. 2 Virginia lost to No. 5 Houston on Saturday.
The Huskies took control in the first half after Butler opened with an 8-2 run. The Bulldogs (8-4, 0-1) were unable to match the physicality of Sanogo, a 6-foot-9 junior center from Mali, who scored 12 of the Huskies’ first 25 points.
Manny Bates scored 16 points for Butler on 7-for-11 shooting.
When Butler closed to 43-39 midway through the second half, Sanogo stepped out and sank his only 3-pointer.
The Huskies then went on a 12-0 run to build a 19-point lead with 4:33 remaining.
No. 5 HOUSTON 69, No. 2 VIRGINIA 61: At Charlottesville, Virginia, Jarace Walker scored 17 points and the Cougars used runs in each half and the nation’s best scoring defense to beat the Cavaliers.
Marcus Sasser and Tramon Mark each added 13 points for the Cougars (11-1), who used a 10-2 run early in the second half to open a 40-30 lead. Virginia (8-1), playing for the first time in 11 days, never got closer than six again, and each time the Cougars answered.
No. 15 GONZAGA 100, No. 4 ALABAMA 90: At Birmingham, Alabama, Drew Timme matched his season-high with 29 points and the Bulldogs overcame freshman Brandon Miller’s 36-point outburst to beat the Crimson Tide in the C.M. Newton Classic.
Timme had 10 rebounds, four assists and made 12 of 18 shots to help the Bulldogs (9-3) cool off the Crimson Tide (9-2), which had won four straight and beat two No. 1 teams – including at Houston – to earn their highest ranking in 15 years.
No. 16 UCLA 63, No. 13 KENTUCKY 53: At New York, Jaime Jaquez Jr. had 19 points and 12 rebounds as the Bruins turned back the Wildcats in a matchup of college basketball royalty Saturday night in the CBS Sports Classic at Madison Square Garden.
Jaylen Clark and Tyger Campbell each scored 15 for the streaking Bruins (10-2), who won their seventh straight game and passed another early test away from Pauley Pavilion after an 87-60 blowout Wednesday at No. 20 Maryland.
Freshman forward Chris Livingston led the Wildcats (7-3) with a career-high 14 points off the bench, and Sahvir Wheeler had 11 points and six assists.
No. 18 ILLINOIS 68, ALABAMA A&M 47: At Champaign, Illinois, Matthew Mayer scored 21 points and grabbed seven rebounds to help the Illini overcome the Bulldogs’ comeback push Saturday.
Mayer went 7 of 8 and scored 15 points in the second half to help Illinois (8-3) close out the result.
Garrett Hicks scored 13 points and Messiah Thompson added 12 for the Bulldogs (3-7).
Olisa Blaise Akonobi’s dunk highlighted a 16-0 run out of the half as the Bulldogs shaved the deficit to three and held the Illini to a 1-of-18 shooting stretch over about 13 minutes.
NORTH CAROLINA 89, No. 23 OHIO STATE 84, OT: At New York, Pete Nance made a jumper at the buzzer to force overtime, and RJ Davis iced a much-needed victory for the Tar Heels with two late free throws in the CBS Sports Classic at Madison Square Garden.
Armando Bacot had 28 points and 15 rebounds for North Carolina (8-4), which never led until a 3 by Davis with 1:29 left put the Tar Heels up 75-74.
Brice Sensabaugh’s jumper with two seconds left put the Buckeyes (7-3) ahead 79-77, but with 1.2 seconds to go, the 6-foot-11 Nance took a cross-court lob and swished a turnaround from the wing as time expired to send it to overtime.