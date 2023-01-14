KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Negativity has dogged the Kentucky basketball program since its disappointing loss to South Carolina on Tuesday.
Heading into Saturday’s 63-56 win over No. 5 Tennessee, Wildcats coach John Calipari did his best to insulate his players while absorbing as many bullets as possible himself.
“I haven’t lost faith in any of these guys,” he said. “I’ve got a good team. (Friday night), I collected all the (players’ cell) phones and iPads and everything else.”
Antonio Reeves scored 18 points and Oscar Tshiebwe had 15 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Wildcats (11-6, 2-3 Southeastern Conference) over the Volunteers. The victory ended a 25-game home win streak for Tennessee (14-3, 4-1) that dated to the end of the 2020-21 season.
Kentucky led 58-50 with 3:28 left in the game. Two free throws by Santiago Vescovi and two buckets by Uros Plavsic closed the gap to two with less than a minute to play.
“Both coaches made it a slugfest,” Calipari said. “Nobody backed down.”
No. 2 KANSAS 62, No. 14 IOWA STATE 60: At Lawrence, Kansas, KJ Adams scored in the paint, breaking a tie with under 12 seconds left as the Jayhawks prevailed. Iowa State had a last shot to win, but Caleb Grill’s 3-point attempt caromed off the rim.
Gradey Dick had 21 points, and Jalen Wilson had 16 points and 11 rebounds for Kansas (16-1, 5-0 Big 12).
Gabe Kalscheur scored 23 points for the Cyclones (13-3, 4-1).
No. 4 ALABAMA 106, LSU 66: At Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Brandon Miller finished with 31 points and had six 3-pointers by halftime to lead the Crimson Tide to the most lopsided victory in the series’ 189-game history.
Miller, the nation’s top scoring freshman and a potential NBA lottery pick, matched LSU’s 22 first-half points by himself for the Crimson Tide (15-2, 5-0 SEC), which won its sixth straight win.
OREGON 87, No. 9 ARIZONA 68: At Eugene, Oregon, Jermaine Couisnard, a transfer from South Carolina, scored 27 points and hit six 3-pointers in his first start of the season as the Ducks shot 54%.
Senior center N’Faly Dante added 22 points for the Ducks (10-8, 4-3 Pac-12).
Kylan Boswell scored 15 points to pace the Wildcats (15-3, 4-3).
No. 17 TCU 82, No. 11 KANSAS STATE 68: At Fort Worth, Texas, Emanuel Miller scored 23 points, and Eddie Lampkin Jr. had a season-high 17 as the Horned Frogs ended the Wildcats’ nine-game winning streak.
The Horned Frogs (14-3, 3-2 Big 12) were coming off back-to-back losses after an 11-game winning streak of their own.
Keyontae Johnson had 18 for the Wildcats (15-2, 4-1).
CLEMSON 72, No. 24 DUKE 64: At Clemson, South Carolina, PJ Hall scored 26 points and Brevin Galloway had 17, including a 3-pointer that put the Tigers ahead to stay and go 7-0 in the Atlantic Coast Conference for the first time in team history.
Clemson (15-3), picked to finish 11th in the league before the season began, beat the Blue Devils (13-5, 4-3) for just the second time in nine games.
SYRACUSE 78, NOTRE DAME 73: At Syracuse, New York, Chris Bell scored 17 points, Judah Mintz scored seven of his 14 points in the final three minutes and the Orange (12-6, 5-2 ACC) overcame a 12-point second-half deficit.
Marcus Hammond hit a 3-pointer with 2:37 left that gave the Fighting Irish a two-point lead, but Mintz answered with a jumper 24 seconds later and made 1 of 2 free throws to give Syracuse a 72-71 lead with 1:46 to go. Notre Dame followed with a shot-clock violation – its second consecutive turnover – and then missed four straight field-goal attempts before Nate Laszewski made a layup with seven seconds left to make it 76-73.
Hammond scored 18 points, Dane Goodwin added 15 with six assists and Laszewski had 14 points and 10 rebounds for Notre Dame (9-9, 1-6).
Women
No. 3 OHIO STATE 76, NEBRASKA 67: At Lincoln, Nebraska, Rebecca Mikulasikova had 25 points and the undefeated Buckeyes (18-0, 7-0 Big Ten) opened up an early double-digit lead and beat the Cornhuskers (11-7, 3-4).
Taylor Mikesell had 14 points for Ohio State and Thierry had 13 points and eight rebounds.
No. 12 IOWA 108, PENN STATE 67: At Iowa City, Iowa, Caitlin Clark scored 27 points, Monika Czinano added 20 and the Hawkeyes (14-4, 6-1) got off to a red-hot start and never let up, hitting 54.5% from the field, including 10 of 26 from 3-point range.
No. 17 MICHIGAN 70, MICHIGAN STATE 55: At Ann Arbor, Michigan, Leigha Brown had 14 of her 17 points in the first half, Emily Kiser had 10 of her 14 in the second half and the Wolverines handled the rival Spartans.
Laila Phelia added 12 points for the Wolverines (15-3, 5-2 Big Ten) and Maddie Nolan 10 with three 3-pointers, giving her 137 and moving her into the school’s top 10 for career 3s.