ATHENS, Ga. – Stetson Bennett threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score and No. 1 Georgia shut down No. 2 Tennessee’s high-powered offense, dominating the Volunteers 27-13 on Saturday in an SEC showdown of the nation’s top-ranked teams.
In a deafening and soggy Sanford Stadium, Georgia (9-0, 6-0 SEC) led 27-6 before Tennessee scored its first touchdown with 4:15 remaining.
Hendon Hooker passed for only 195 yards for Tennessee (8-1, 4-1) and was sacked six times by star defensive tackle Jalen Carter and the Bulldogs’ defense.
Hooker threw an interception, lost a fumble that nearly resulted in a safety for Georgia and didn’t throw a touchdown pass.
The Volunteers came in averaging almost 50 points per game.
No. 2 OHIO STATE 21, NORTHWESTERN 7: In Evanston, Illinois, Miyan Williams ran for 111 yards and two touchdowns, C.J. Stroud ran for 79 yards while passing for a career-low 76 yards and the Buckeyes got all they could handle from the Wildcats on a rainy and windy day.
The Buckeyes (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten, No. 2 CFP) didn’t score until the closing minutes of the first half on a Emeka Egbuka rushing TD. Williams gave Ohio State the lead for good with a 27-yard touchdown in the third quarter.
Stroud was just 10-of-26 passing.
The Wildcats (1-8, 1-5) dropped their eighth straight.
MICHIGAN STATE 23, No. 14 ILLINOIS 15: In Champaign, Illinois, Payton Thorne threw for 182 yards and two touchdowns as the Spartans ended a troubling week where eight players were suspended for a post-game fight with Michigan last week by defeating the Illini.
The Spartans (4-5, 2-4 Big Ten) stopped the Illini (7-2, 4-2) five times on fourth down to end a three-game losing streak.
LAWRENCE TECH 25, SAINT FRANCIS 19: In Southfield, Michigan, Tyler Kulka’s 15-yard touchdown pass to Mauricio Jenkins with 74 seconds left beat the Cougars.
True freshman Garrett Yoon threw for 276 yards in his second start for USF (4-5, 2-4 MSFA Mideast League) with two touchdowns and an interception, but the Cougars mustered just 37 rushing yards on 23 attempts a week after eclipsing the 200-yard mark.
HOPE 28, TRINE 21: In Angola, Dan Romano rushed for 224 yards and a touchdown to help knock off the Thunder.
Alex Price finished 17-of-32 passing for 187 yards, a touchdown and an interception for Trine (6-3, 2-3 MIAA). The Thunder rallied in the first half to tie at 14 on a 7-yard touchdown run from Snider graduate Tyrese Brown with 3:18 left. But the Flying Dutchmen scored the next 14 points to take control.
DEFIANCE 24, MANCHESTER 21: In Defiance, Ohio, despite David Smith running for 202 yards and three touchdowns and the Spartans piling up 426 yards, Manchester (1-8, 0-6 HCAC) fell short to the Yellow Jackets (2-7, 2-4).
Manchester’s Eric James threw for 204 yards on 14-of-24 passing but had three interceptions.