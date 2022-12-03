ARLINGTON, Texas – Ty Zentner kicked a 31-yard field goal in overtime as 13th-ranked Kansas State beat No. 3 TCU 31-28 in the Big 12 championship game Saturday, leaving the Horned Frogs to wait another day to find out if they had already done enough to get into the four-team College Football Playoff.
The Wildcats set up the winning field goal after TCU had the opening possession of overtime and Kendre Miller was stopped short on consecutive plays from inside the 1.
Deuce Vaughn ran for 130 yards and a touchdown for the Wildcats (10-3, No. 10 CFP), who six weeks earlier had jumped out to a 28-10 lead early in the second quarter before TCU scored the game’s last 28 points.
That was one of five games the Horned Frogs (12-1, No. 3 CFP) won when trailing after halftime. But they couldn’t do it again with the chance to guarantee being the first Big 12 team other than Oklahoma to make the playoff.
“We got beat today and now it’s out of our hands. That’s something that we wanted to do is be in control,” TCU quarterback Max Duggan said. “All we can do is kind of watch.”
TCU, the first Big 12 team to complete a regular season undefeated since Texas in 2009, now has to wait until the final CFP rankings today.
“I think we’re certainly deserving. I think the league is one of the best leagues in the country to go through, undefeated in the league, certainly we ought to get in,” TCU coach Sonny Dykes said. “And I don’t think we should be punished for coming to the Big 12 championship game.”
SEC championship
No. 1 GEORGIA 50, No. 11 LSU 30: At Atlanta, with all sorts of turmoil behind them in the rankings, the Bulldogs left no doubt about the top team heading into the College Football Playoff, dismantling the Tigers in the Southeastern Conference championship game Saturday.
Stetson Bennett’s threw a season-high four touchdown passes in another stellar postseason performance, while Christopher Smith gave the Bulldogs an early spark with a heads-up play that turned a seemingly harmless blocked field goal into a 96-yard TD.
Not that any fortuitous breaks were needed, but Georgia (13-0, No. 1 CFP) caught a big one when a deflected pass bounced off an LSU (9-4, No. 14 CFP) receiver’s helmet and wound up being picked off by the Bulldogs, setting up a score that contributed to a 35-10 lead by halftime.
AAC championship
No. 18 TULANE 45. No. 22 UCF 28: At New Orleans, Michael Pratt accounted for 442 total yards and five touchdowns, Tyjae Spears highlighted his 199 yards rushing with a 60-yard score and the Green Wave won the American Athletic Conference championship game.
The victory virtually assured Tulane (11-2) would play in the Cotton Bowl – its first major New Year’s Day bowl since the 1939 season – only one season after going 2-10.
MAC championship
TOLEDO 17, OHIO 7: At Detroit, Dequan Finn passed for a touchdown and rushed for 86 yards on 18 carries as the Rockets (8-5) captured their first Mid-American Conference championship since 2017.
Toledo is headed to a bowl game but since the MAC doesn’t have a postseason pecking order, its destination is unknown. The Arizona, Idaho Potato and Quick Lane bowls – the latter also at Detroit’s Ford Field – are the likely possibilities.
Sun Belt championship
TROY 45, COASTAL CAROLINA 26: At Troy, Alabama, Gunnar Watson passed for 318 yards and three long touchdowns to lead the Trojans to the Sun Belt Conference championship.
The Trojans (11-2) raced ahead 31-0 in the first half en route to their Sun Belt-record seventh league title and 10th consecutive win under first-year coach Jon Sumrall. It was Troy’s first league title since 2017 and fans celebrated by storming the field and bringing down a goal post.
By the time three-time Sun Belt Player of the Year Grayson McCall got the offense going for Coastal Carolina (9-3), it was all but over. McCall started at quarterback after missing the past two games with a foot injury.
SWAC championship
JACKSON STATE 43, SOUTHERN 24: At Jackson, Mississippi, Shedeur Sanders threw for four touchdowns, including two on three first-quarter turnovers, staking the Tigers to a big early lead on the way to the Southwest Athletic Conference championship that was possibly Deion Sanders’ final game as Tigers coach.
Reports swirled before the game that Sanders would announce his departure from the FCS program after three seasons to become head coach at Colorado. Sanders acknowledged an offer from the school last week and added that he had talked to other FBS programs about vacancies. Colorado’s board of regents called a special meeting for today.
JSU (12-0) quashed any questions about Sanders’ future being a distraction by completing the first unbeaten regular season in school history and claiming its second consecutive SWAC championship.
Pac-12 championship
No. 12 UTAH 47, No. 4 USC 24: Early on at Las Vegas on Friday night, the Trojans looked as if they would do whatever it wanted against the Utes and coast into the College Football Playoff.
But then USC star quarterback Caleb Williams pulled his hamstring and was never the same. Neither were the Trojans.
The loss by the Trojans (11-2) could open the way for No. 5 Ohio State (11-1) to take their spot in the playoffs.
Utah (10-3) is heading to the Rose Bowl, but the Utes already were going there regardless of the outcome of the title game. They are responsible for USC’s only losses, having edged the Trojans 43-42 on Oct. 15 in Salt Lake City.
The Utes rolled up 533 yards in the rematch, and Cam Rising passed for 310 yards and three TDs.