KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Chase McGrath made a 40-yard field goal as time expired to give No. 6 Tennessee a 52-49 victory over No. 3 Alabama on Saturday.
As soon as the kick knuckle-balled through the uprights, some of the more than 100,000 fans stormed the field to celebrate the Volunteers (6-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) ending a 15-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide (6-1, 3-1). It didn’t take long for the goal posts to go down.
Hendon Hooker drove the Vols 45 yards in 18 seconds to set up the winner. Jalin Hyatt caught six passes for 207 yards and a Tennessee-record five touchdowns.
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, a game-time decision because of a sprained right shoulder two weeks ago, completed 35 passes for 455 yards and two TDs.
Tennessee’s up-tempo offense jumped out to a 21-7 first-quarter lead and led 28-20 at halftime. All four touchdown drives took over two minutes.
Alabama fumbled Tennessee’s only punt. The Vols recovered and scored four plays later.
No. 5 MICHIGAN 41, No. 10 PENN STATE 17: In Ann Arbor, Michigan, Donovan Edwards ran for a go-ahead, 67-yard touchdown and Blake Corum had a 61-yard run for a score on consecutive snaps in the third quarter.
The Wolverines (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) finished with 418 yards rushing, gaining 7.6 yards per carry.
The Nittany Lions (5-1, 2-1) came in giving up fewer than 80 yards rushing per game to rank among the nation’s leaders.
No. 24 ILLINOIS 26, MINNESOTA 14: In Champaign, Illinois, Chase Brown rushed for 180 yards on a career-high 41 carries and caught a 40-yard touchdown pass for the Illini, who won their fifth straight.
The Illini (6-1, 3-1) became bowl eligible for the first time since 2019 and will end the day tied for first in the Big Ten West.
Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 127 yards, his nation-leading 14th straight 100-yard game and the bulk of the 180 total yards for the Gophers (4-2, 1-2). It was the fewest yards against Illinois by a Football Bowl Subdivision opponent since at least 2000.
BALL STATE 25, CONNECTICUT 21: In Muncie, Carson Steele ran for 179 yards and three touchdowns as the Cardinals shut out the Hukskies in the second half for a come-from-behind victory Saturday.
Trailing 21-13 heading into the fourth quarter, Steele hurled over a defender during a 13-yard run and then scored from the 2 on the next play to pull Ball State (4-3) to 21-19 with 7:24 remaining. The Cardinals forced a three-and-out on the ensuing series and scored eight plays later with 2:40 left. Steele carried the ball five times for 57 yards that included a 17-yard touchdown run during the decisive drive.
TRINE 39, OLIVET 37, 3 OT: In Olivet, Michigan, Alex Price threw for 391 yards and three touchdowns for the Thunder at the Cutler Athletic Complex to hand the Comets their first loss of the year.
Trine (6-1, 2-1 MIAA) stands a game in the loss column behind Alma and idle Albion, both 2-0 in the conference.
HANOVER 51, MANCHESTER 14: In North Manchester, the Panthers (3-3, 3-0 HCAC) outgained the Spartans 497-175 in total yards at Spartan Stadium. Manchester fell to 15, 0-3.