LOS ANGELES – Caleb Willams polished his Heisman Trophy credentials with 232 yards passing and four total touchdowns, and No. 5 Southern California capped its first 11-win regular season since 2008 and stayed firmly in the College Football Playoff race with a 38-27 victory over No. 13 Notre Dame on Saturday night.
USC (11-1, No. 6 CFP) snapped its four-game losing streak in its famed intersectional rivalry with the Irish (8-4, No. 15 CFP).
The night felt like a Heisman coronation for Williams, who iced the win on his third rushing touchdown with 2:35 to play by sprinting 16 yards through the Irish defense.
USC became the first team to gain 400 yards and to score more than 32 points this season against the Irish.
Drew Pyne passed for 318 yards and hit Michael Mayer for two of his three TDs for the Irish, who surrendered the Jeweled Shillelagh.
No. 1 GEORGIA 37, GEORGIA TECH 14: At Athens, Georgia, Stetson Bennett threw two touchdown passes and the Bulldogs (12-0, No. 1 CFP) scored 37 unanswered points to complete back-to-back undefeated regular seasons for the first time in school history.
SOUTH CAROLINA 31, No. 7 CLEMSON 30: At Clemson, South Carolina, Spencer Rattler threw for 360 yards and two touchdowns, Mitch Jeter hit the go-ahead field goal and the Gamecocks (8-4, 3-2 SEC) crushed the playoff hopes of Clemson (10-2, 6-1 ACC, CFP No. 8), which had its 40-game home winning streak stopped.
No. 4 TCU 62, IOWA STATE 14: At Fort Worth, Texas, Kendre Miller ran for two touchdowns as the Horned Frogs (12-0, 9-0 Big 12, No. 4 CFP) completed the first undefeated regular season by a Big 12 team since 2009.
No. 8 ALABAMA 49, AUBURN 27: At Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Bryce Young passed for 343 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score in perhaps his final home game as the Crimson Tide (10-2, 6-2 SEC, No. 7 CFP) cruised in the Iron Bowl.
No. 22 OREGON STATE 38, No. 10 OREGON 34: At Corvallis, Oregon, Isaiah Newell ran for the go-ahead touchdown with 8:11 remaining, and the Beavers (9-3, 6-3 Pac-12, No 21 CFP) rallied from 21 down to upend the Ducks (9-3, 7-2, No. 9 CFP).
No. 11 PENN STATE 35, MICHIGAN STATE 16: At State College, Pennsylvania, Sean Clifford threw four touchdown passes and the Nittany Lions’ (10-2, 6-2 Big Ten, No. 11 CFP) defense tightened up late to beat the Spartans (5-7, 3-6).
ILLINOIS 41, NORTHWESTERN 3: At Evanston, Illinois, the Illini (8-4, 5-4 Big Ten) snapped a three-game losing streak and finished with a winning conference record for the first time since 2007. Northwestern lost its 11th straight after a season-opening win over Nebraska in Dublin, Ireland.