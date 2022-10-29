STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – J.T. Tuimoloau had a strip sack to set up No. 2 Ohio State for a separation-score in the fourth quarter and then a pick-6 to cap a spectacular performance by the defensive end as the Buckeyes erased a fourth-quarter deficit to beat No. 13 Penn State 44-31 Saturday.
Tuimoloau finished with two interceptions to go along with two sacks, a fumble caused and recovered, and a tipped pass that a teammate came down with for another takeaway.
“This is kind of his coming-out party today,” said Ohio State coach Ryan Day, underselling the 6-foot-4, 270-pound sophomore’s game.
C.J. Stroud found his groove for Ohio State in the fourth quarter and finished with 354 yards passing as the Buckeyes (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) ran their winning streak in the rivalry to six in a row – none by more than 13 points.
The Nittany Lions (6-2, 3-2) went up 21-16 with 9:26 left in the fourth quarter on a 1-yard touchdown run by Kaytron Allen on fourth down.
But Ohio State outscored Penn State 28-3 the rest of the way.
TreVeyon Henderson had a 41-yard touchdown run 35 seconds after Penn State took the lead. Tuimoloau then recovered a fumble after swiping the ball from Sean Clifford with 8:26 left. One play later, Stroud connected with Cade Stover for a 24-yard touchdown to make it 30-21.
Henderson added a 7-yard TD run with 2:52 left to make it 37-24.
No. 1 GEORGIA 42, FLORIDA 20: At Jacksonville, Florida, Daijun Edwards and Kenny McItosh ran for two touchdowns each, and the Bulldogs pulled away from the Gators after a second-half scare to win the rivalry dubbed “the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.”
The defending national champion Bulldogs (8-0, 5-0 Southeastern Conference) looked to be in trouble when the Gators (4-4, 1-4) scored the first 17 points of the third quarter and turned a 28-3 deficit into a one-score game.
But the Dawgs answered with consecutive touchdown drives to seal their 10th consecutive victory.
No. 8 OREGON 42, CALIFORNIA 24: At Berkeley, California, Bo Nix threw three touchdown passes and ran for three more scores to lead the Ducks to their seventh straight win.
The Ducks (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) broke open the game with three TDs in a span of less than seven minutes of game time spanning halftime and rolled to another win.
Oregon hasn’t lost since a season-opening 46-point loss to Georgia, winning six of the seven games by at least 15 points.
The Golden Bears (3-5, 1-4) lost their fourth straight game and have lost 22 of their last 23 games against teams ranked in the top 10.
No. 22 KANSAS STATE 48, No. 9 OKLAHOMA STATE 0: At Manhattan, Kansas, Will Howard threw for 296 yards and four touchdowns, Deuce Vaughn ran for 158 yards and another score, and the Wildcats dealt the Cowboys their first shutout loss since 2009.
A late interception gave the Wildcats (6-2, 4-1 Big 12) their first shutout of the Cowboys since a 10-0 win Nov. 21, 1992.
Kansas State finished with 495 yards of total offense and held Oklahoma State (6-2, 3-2), which had been the nation’s No. 3 scoring offense at 44.7 points per game, to just 217 yards.
No. 17 ILLINOIS 26 NEBRASKA 9: At Lincoln, Nebraska, Chase Brown rushed for 149 yards and scored on consecutive series in the second quarter, helping the Illini (7-1, 4-1 Big Ten) beat the Cornhuskers (3-5, 2-3) for the third year in a row.
They won a sixth straight game for the first time since 2011 and secured their first winning regular-season record since 2007.
Illinois’ Tommy DeVito was 20 of 22 for 179 yards and two touchdowns. His 91% completion rate was a Memorial Stadium record for visiting quarterbacks with at least 20 attempts.
The Illini’s top-ranked defense held Nebraska to 29 yards on 20 plays in the second half and 248 for the game.
UCF 25, No. 20 CINCINNATI 21: At Orlando, Florida, RJ Harvey had a 17-yard touchdown run with 48 seconds remaining to cap a seven-play, 75-yard march directed by backup quarterback Mikey Keene for the Knights (6-2, 3-1 American Athletic Conference).
The Bearcats (6-2, 3-1), who had won six in a row since a season-opening loss to Arkansas, led 21-18 with 3:04 left on a 39-yard touchdown run and a 2-point conversion.