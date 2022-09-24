ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Blake Corum was eager to be a workhorse. The Michigan running back got his wish Saturday and delivered a game-changing performance.
Corum rushed for a career-high 243 yards and two touchdowns and No. 4 Michigan topped Maryland 34-27 in the Big Ten opener for both teams.
Corum, who had a career-high 30 carries, became the first Michigan back to rush for 200 yards since Karan Higdon in 2017.
“My mindset, I feel like I was always able to carry the ball that many times,” he said. “The O-line killed it today. I feel like we have the best O-line in the country. They made my job easy.”
J.J. McCarthy was 18 of 26 for 220 yards and two touchdowns for the Wolverines (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten).
Taulia Tagovailoa was picked off twice for the Terrapins (3-1, 0-1). He didn’t finish the game due to minor knee and rib injuries.
No. 1 GEORGIA 39, KENT STATE 22: In Athens, Georgia, Brock Bowers scored two more touchdowns as the Bulldogs (4-0) survived a sloppy performance and surprisingly gritty effort from the Golden Flashes out of the MAC.
No. 5 CLEMSON 51, No. 21 WAKE FOREST 45, 2OT: Nate Wiggins broke up Sam Hartman’s fourth-down pass in the end zone to help the Tigers hold off the Demon Deacons in a wild shootout.
D.J. Uiagalelei threw for 375 yards and five touchdowns to lead Clemson (4-0, 2-0 ACC).
Hartman threw for 337 yards and a program-record six touchdowns for Wake Forest (3-1, 0-1).
No. 11 TENNESSEE 38, No. 20 FLORIDA 33: In Knoxville, Tennessee, Hendon Hooker threw for 348 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 112 yards and a score to help the Volunteers start 4-0 for the first time since 2016.
It was Tennessee’s second win over Florida in the last 18 meetings and snapped a six-game losing streak in the series.
No. 14 PENN STATE 33, CENTRAL MICHIGAN 14: In State College, Pennsylvania, Sean Clifford completed 22 of 34 passes for 217 yards and accounted for four touchdowns for the Nittany Lions (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten).
No. 15 OREGON 44, AT WASHINGTON STATE 41: In Pullman, Washington, quarterback Bo Nix threw a 50-yard touchdown pass to Troy Franklin with 1:21 left to give the Ducks (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12) their first lead of the game after the Cougars (3-1, 0-1 Pac-12) had led 34-22 with just over six minutes left.
No. 17 BAYLOR 31, IOWA STATE 24: In Ames, Iowa, Blake Shapen threw for 238 yards and three touchdowns in the Big 12 opener for both teams. The loss snapped Iowa State’s 11-game home winning streak against Big 12 rivals.
TEXAS TECH 37, No. 22 TEXAS 34: In Lubbock, Texas, Trey Wolff kicked a 20-yard field goal in overtime to win for the Red Raiders, who overcame a two-touchdown deficit in the second half but let a lead slip away in the final seconds.
Texas’ Bijan Robinson fumbled on the first play of overtime, and the Red Raiders got to the 1-yard line before Wolff’s winning kick in the Big 12 opener for both teams.
MIDDLE TENNESSEE 45, No. 25 MIAMI 25: In Miami, Chase Cunningham passed for 408 yards and three touchdowns, including a 98-yarder to DJ England-Chisholm, and the Blue Raiders (3-1) earned its first win in 21 tries against ranked opponents.
State
GEORGIA SOUTHERN 34, BALL STATE 23: In Statesboro, Georgia, Kyle Vantrease threw two fourth-quarter touchdown passes and ran for a score to rally the Eagles over the Cardinals.
Georgia Southern (3-1) trailed 23-20 after Ball State’s Ben VonGunten kicked a 25-yard field goal with 12:39 remaining in the game.
John Paddock totaled 338 yards on 33-of-47 passing for the Cardinals (1-3) with two touchdowns and an interception. Jayshon Jackson had 10 catches for 122 yards and a touchdown, and Carson Steele rushed for 119 yards on 23 carries.
TRINE 17, CENTRE 0: In Angola, the Thunder stayed perfect as the defense limited the visitors to 22 rushing yards, and Alex Price went 18-of-30 passing for 255 yards.
Defensively for the Thunder (4-0), Keysean Amison’s seven total tackles and Jamon Gibson’s two sacks helped secure the shutout.
Trine’s Kale Lawson had five receptions for 117 yards.