COLLEGE PARK, Md. – Dallan Hayden scored three touchdowns in the second half of No. 2 Ohio State’s 43-30 victory over Maryland to set up a monumental matchup of unbeatens next weekend between the Buckeyes and rival Michigan.
Just before Ohio State (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten, No. 2 CFP) and Maryland (6-5, 3-5) kicked off, third-ranked Michigan edged Illinois on a late field goal. The Buckeyes then had plenty of problems of their own against the Terrapins. Ohio State trailed 13-10 at halftime, and the Buckeyes were up just 33-30 when they turned the ball over on downs at the Maryland 42 with 6:36 remaining in the game.
Ohio State forced a three-and-out, however, and Hayden helped the Buckeyes run out most of the remaining time. Noah Ruggles kicked a 45-yard field goal with 42 seconds left, and Steele Chambers added a defensive touchdown with nine seconds to play.
Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, who fumbled on that play, remained down on the field for a while before walking off slowly.
No. 1 GEORGIA 16, KENTUCKY 6: At Lexington, Kentucky, Kenny McIntosh rushed for a career-best 143 yards, including a crucial 9-yard score late in the third quarter, and the Bulldogs withstood a fourth-quarter rally for its second consecutive unbeaten season in the Southeastern Conference.
The Bulldogs (11-0, 8-0 SEC, No. 1 CFP) clinched the Eastern Division title last week and sought another perfect finish in league play.
They succeeded but not without difficulty, settling for three Jack Podlesny field goals before McIntosh’s TD provided a needed cushion.
Kentucky (6-5, 3-5) lost for the fifth time in seven games.
No. 11 PENN STATE 55, RUTGERS 10: At Piscataway, New Jersey, Sean Clifford ran for a touchdown and threw for another and the Nittany Lions scored twice on fumble returns and once on a kickoff return in blowing out the Scarlet Knights.
Freshman Nick Singleton scored on a 100-yard kickoff return, Kobe King gave Penn State (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten) the lead for good with a 14-yard fumble return and Ji’Ayir Brown rumbled 70 yards with another fumble as the Nittany Lions blew it open in the second half and beat Rutgers (4-7, 1-7) for the 16th straight time.
IOWA 13, MINNESOTA 10: At Minneapolis, Drew Stevens made a 21-yard field goal with 28 seconds left after the Hawkeyes forced two late turnovers to take control of the Big Ten West with their eighth straight win over the Gophers (7-4, 4-4) for the Floyd of Rosedale trophy.
Iowa (7-4, 5-3) would repeat as division champions and return to the conference title game by beating Nebraska on Friday. The Hawkeyes have the tiebreaker over Purdue (7-4, 5-3), which plays at Indiana on Saturday.
YALE 19, HARVARD 14: At Cambridge, Massachusetts, Nolan Grooms fired five yards to Jackson Hawes with 6:29 left in the game to lift the Bulldogs over the Crimson in the 138th meeting of the second-longest rivalry in college football.
The Bulldogs won the Ivy League championship in the process after Penn knocked off Princeton 20-19 for its third title in five seasons.