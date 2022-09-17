AUBURN, Ala. — Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen combined for 176 rushing yards and four touchdowns as No. 22 Penn State cruised to a 41-12 win at Auburn on Saturday.
The Nittany Lions’ freshman running backs were instrumental in the red zone. Penn State (3-0) scored touchdowns on each of its first four trips inside the 20-yard line. Quarterback Sean Clifford passed for 178 yards.
“The ability to be more balanced and take pressure off the passing game has been really important for us,” said Penn State coach James Franklin. “We also have some dynamic backs that can help create some explosive plays.”
The Penn State defense forced four turnovers by Auburn (2-1) and also held Tigers star running back Tank Bigsby to 39 rushing yards.
Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley had 152 passing yards, an interception and a lost fumble before being replaced by Robby Ashford.
Penn State led by apoint late in the second quarter before Allen scored his first of two touchdowns. After Auburn opened the third quarter with a three-and-out, Singleton broke a 54-yard run and found the end zone two plays later. The Nittany Lions scored 20 more points in the second half.
No. 4 MICHIGAN 59, UCONN 0 :In Ann Arbor, Michigan, Blake Corum rushed for a career-high four touchdowns in the first half and added a fifth score in the third quarter to match a school record, helping the Wolverines rout the Huskies.
Michigan led 38-0 at halftime before coasting in the second half. UConn had just 64 yards of offense in the first half, had a punt blocked and gave up a punt return for a score over the opening 30 minutes.
No. 6 OLKLAHOMA 49, NEBRASKA 14: In Lincoln, Nebraska, Dillon Gabriel threw for two touchdowns and ran for another and the Sooners hammered the Cornhuskers in the first game following Nebraska’se firing of Scott Frost.
OU posted its most lopsided victory over Nebraska since a 45-10 win in 1990. The Sooners have won seven of eight against the team it used to battle for conference championships year-in and year-out in the old Big Eight. Oklahoma scored 35 straight points after Nebraska opened with a six-play, 77-yard touchdown drive.
No. 25 OREGON 41, No. 12 BYU 20: In Eugene, Oregon, Bo Nix threw for two touchdowns and ran for three more to lead the Ducks past the Copugars.
The victory extended Oregon’s winning streak at Autzen Stadium to 21 games – the third-longest in the nation. Nix, a transfer from Auburn, completed 13 of 18 passes for 222 yards. He ran for 35 yards on nine carries. Jaren Hall threw for 305 yards and two scores for BYU.
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS 31, NORTHWESTERN 24: In Evansville, Illinois, Nic Baker hit Jacob Garrett with a touchdown pass for the second time in the game to break a tie with 12:28 left in the fourth quarter, and the Salukis held on to top the Wildcats.
Garrett caught Baker’s toss to cap a 19-play, 74-yard drive to put the Salukis ahead by a touchdown as SIU beat a Big Ten opponent for the second time. A Missouri Valley Conference member, Southern Illinois’ other win over a Big Ten foe was against Indiana in 2006.