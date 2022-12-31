NEW ORLEANS – Bryce Young passed for 321 yards and five touchdowns in a game that other top NFL prospects might have skipped, and No. 5 Alabama responded to an early two-score deficit with 35 straight points to defeat 11th-ranked Kansas State 45-20 in the Sugar Bowl on Saturday.
While a number of pro-bound college stars sat out bowl games that were not part of the College Football Playoff, the Crimson Tide and Wildcats had their best prospects on the field and making a number of memorable plays – from Young’s pivotal passes, to Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn’s 88-yard touchdown run to interceptions by Alabama’s Jordan Battle and Brian Branch.
Young was substituted out during a series in the fourth quarter, raising his right hand to Alabama fans who loudly rose to their feet as the former Heisman Trophy winner trotted to the sideline.
Jermaine Burton caught three passes for 87 yards and a touchdown for Alabama (11-2). Tide running back Jahmyr Gibbs had 142 yards from scrimmage – 76 rushing and 66 receiving. Young’s other touchdowns went to Isaiah Bond (6 yards), Cameron Latu (1 yard), Ja’Corey Brooks (32 yards) and Kobe Prentice (47 yards). Jase McClelland added a 17-yard scoring run.
Kansas State (10-4) entered its first Sugar Bowl on a four-game winning streak and was riding high after knocking off No. 3 TCU – a CFP team – in the Big 12 title game.
While Battle’s leaping interception of Will Howard ended K-State’s opening drive on the Alabama 21, the Wildcats scored the Sugar Bowl’s first 10 points, surging in front on Ty Zentner’s 41-yard field goal and Vaughn’s long run.
Music City Bowl
IOWA 21, KENTUCKY 0: At Nashville, Tenn., Joe Labas threw for 139 yards and a touchdown in his first start and the Hawkeyes posted the first shutout in the Music City Bowl’s 24 years.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz also capped his 24th season by matching the late Joe Paterno for the most bowl victories among Big Ten coaches with his 10th.
Iowa (8-5) got a bit of payback for ending last season losing to Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl after a late comeback by the Wildcats. The Hawkeyes’ defense outscored its offense, returning two interceptions for TDs in the second quarter. The Hawkeyes finished the season with their fifth win in six games.
Kentucky (7-6) lost for the third time in four games, this time without quarterback Will Levis and running back Chris Rodriguez as both opted out to prepare for the NFL draft.
The loss ended the Wildcats’ school record streak of bowl wins at four straight.
Orange Bowl
No. 6 TENNESSEE 31, No. 10 CLEMSON 14: In Miami Garden, Florida, quarterback Joe Milton – who regained the starting job only after his close friend Hendon Hooker got hurt late in the year – completed 19 of 28 passes for 251 yards and three touchdowns as he Volunteers never trailed Friday night.
The Volunteers finished 11-2 for the first time since 2001, and capped a year when they beat Alabama, LSU and Clemson – programs that combined to win six of the seven most recent College Football Playoff national titles.
Clemson (11-3) got into Tennessee territory on nine of their first 10 possessions – and turned those trips into only two field goals.