BLAINE, Minn. – Scott Piercy shot a 7-under 64 on Friday at TPC Twin Cities to take a three-stroke lead in the 3M Open.
Piercy had a 13-under 129 total. The four-time PGA Tour winner opened with a 65 Thursday in windy conditions.
Emiliano Grillo was second after a 65. Callum Tarren had a 63 to reach 8 under and Tony Finau (68) was 7 under with Robert Streb (67), Tom Hoge (68), Sungjae Im (70) and Doug Ghim (68).
Starting his afternoon round on the back nine, Piercy birdied the first four holes. He added birdies on No. 2, 6 and 7 coming home to extend his lead and made a 10-footer for par on the par-3 eighth.
Piercy, 43, at 138th place in the FedEx Cup standings with only the top 125 making the playoffs and keeping full PGA Tour status, needs a strong finish over the final three weeks of the season.
LPGA: At Évian-les-Bains, France, Brooke Henderson is setting the pace in record-breaking style at the Evian Championship. The Canadian shot a second straight 7-under 64 to take a three-stroke lead after the second round of the fourth major of the year Friday.
She is the first player in the history of the U.S. LPGA to begin a major with two rounds of 64 or lower. She is 14 under.
Nelly Korda is the only player in the 132-woman field within four shots of Henderson. The Olympic champion and former No. 1 was three back, having finished birdie-eagle at the picturesque Evian Resort Golf Club to shoot 67.
It is Korda’s fifth event since returning to competitive action after more than four months out because of surgery on a blood clot on her arm.
South Korean players Sei Young Kim (65) and So Yeon Ryu (66) were tied for third place on 9 under, five shots adrift of Henderson. Among the bunch of six players on 8-under par was a Frenchwoman, Perrine Delacour, after her round of 68.
CHAMPIONS: At Perth, Scotland, Darren Clarke opened a two-shot lead at the Senior British Open after the second round at Gleneagles.
Clarke, from Northern Ireland, shot a 3-under 67 that left him alone on top of the leader board, at 8 under. He had two bogeys and a birdie on the front nine but an excellent back nine punctuated by four birdies.
Scott Parel of the United States was two back after an up and down 68.
A group of seven players with nine major championships between them was three strokes off the lead – four-time winner Bernhard Langer, Padraig Harrington, Ernie Els, David Frost, 2016 champion Paul Broadhurst, Stephen Ames and Jerry Kelly.
DP WORLD: At Southport, England, Paul Waring retained his two-shot lead at the Cazoo Classic on the European tour by shooting 2-under 70 in the second round Friday.
Grant Forrest, Jens Dantorp and Julien Guerrier all shot 69 and were Waring’s nearest challengers at Hillside near Liverpool in northwest England.
Daan Luizing (68) was alone in fifth place a further shot back.