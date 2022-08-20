LEAD: BMW Championship, Wilmington, Delaware
Also:
CHAMPIONS: Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, Endicott, New York
U.S. AMATEUR: Paramus, New Jersey
LADIES EUROPEAN: In Sotogrande, Spain, American Nelly Korda shot a 5-under 67 to make up seven strokes on her sister Jessica Korda and win the Aramco Team Series.
Nelly Korda had bogeys on her second and final holes but it was still enough for a three-shot victory over her older sister, Spaniard Ana Pelaez Trivino and France’s Pauline Roussin. Nelly Korda finished with a 13-under total at the La Reserva Club de Sotogrande.
Jessica Korda shot a 5-over 77 to relinquish her six-shot lead over Roussin entering the final round.
DP WORLD: In Vysoky Ujezd, Czech Republic, play was suspended for the day at the Czech Masters after the course was flooded following heavy rain. Only 10 players were able to start the third round at the Albatross Golf Resort near Prague. The round will continue today and the tournament decided over 54 holes.
Malaysia’s Gavin Green had a three-stroke lead after the second round on Friday. Two-time champion Thomas Pieters of Belgium, England’s Richard Mansell and Germany’s Marcel Schneider were tied for second.