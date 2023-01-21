LA QUINTA, Calif. – Jon Rahm got off to a hot start and shot a 7-under 65 on Saturday on PGA West’s Stadium Course for a share of the lead with tour rookie Davis Thompson in The American Express.
Thompson’s run of eagles in the Southern California desert finally ended as the 23-year-old carded a 67, also on the Stadium Course, to settle into a tie with Rahm at 23-under 193. Thompson, who had five eagles in leading through the first two rounds, just missed a 35-foot birdie putt on No. 18 that would have given him a one-stroke lead.
Rahm, the world’s fourth-ranked player who won at Kapalua two weeks ago, and Thompson will make up the final group today on the Stadium Course, which was one of three courses that hosted the first three rounds.
“Nothing but positive,” said Rahm, who will be playing for his ninth tour victory. “So very confident going into tomorrow and knowing that I’m going to have to shoot another low score if I want to have a chance to win.”
J.T. Poston and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, who shot a 10-under 62 on the Nicklaus Tournament Course, were four strokes behind the leaders. Tom Kim, Harry Higgs, Sam Burns and Taylor Montgomery were another stroke back at 18 under.
“It’s great. I feel like I don’t have anything to lose in my rookie year,” Thompson said. “Just kind of freewheel it. But I’m excited to play with Jon.”
LPGA: In Orlando, Florida, Brooke Henderson shot a 3-under 69 to take a three-shot lead in the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.
Henderson moved to 14-under 202 in the LPGA Tour season opener at Lake Nona. The Canadian will take a three-shot lead over Nelly Korda (68) and Nasa Hataoka of Japan (66) into the final round.
Maja Stark of Sweden (68) and Charley Hull of England (69) trail by five.
DP WORLD: In Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Shane Lowry moved into position to win the Abu Dhabi Championship for a second time but the Irishman has plenty of company on a stacked leader board. That includes, out of nowhere, his compatriot and fellow major winner Padraig Harrington.
Lowry, the 2019 champion, shot 6-under 66 to tie for the third-round lead with Francesco Molinari and Min Woo Lee at 13-under overall.
There were 12 players within three shots of the joint leaders and among them is the 51-year-old Harrington, who shot 64.
CHAMPIONS: At Hualalai, Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii, Steve Stricker hasn’t competed in three months. That was no problem in the PGA Tour Champions opener.
Coming off a 60 in the second round, he closed with 65 and won the Mitsubishi Electric Championship by six shots. Stricker now has 12 career Champions wins. Steven Alker, Mike Weir, Darren Clarke and Ken Tanigawa tied for second.