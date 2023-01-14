WOODBURN – The Bluffton wrestling team won the 45th Woodlan Invitational on Saturday, scoring 257 points to best runner-up Carroll (169.5). East Noble (155.5) took third and New Haven (134.5) placed fifth.
The Tigers had three champions – Levi Johns (113 pounds), Levi Kahn (170) and Juan Cruz (285). East Noble had three champions – Connor Mosley (120), Ben Barker (145) and Andrew Oakes (152), while Morris Daring (126) and Mickey Daring (195) won titles for Bishop Luers.
At Concordia, Maconaquah won the eight-team Concordia “Wild Bill” Invitational with 264 points, edging Carroll (250.5) and Snider (225.5). Carroll had four individual titles – Kaleb Blackburn (106), Ricardo Stroud (126), Jackson Todd (152) and Royce Jones (195), and Snider had three champions (Camron Lapsley at 138, De’Alcapon Veazy at 182 and Ethan Dodson at 285).
At the 25-team Garrett Invitational, the host Railroaders won with 222 points, with Constantine (Michigan) at 165 second, just ahead of Norwell (164) and East Noble (163.5). Garrett’s Xavier Nusbaum (132) and Chase Leech (160), DeKalb’s Braxton Miller (145) and Elijah Knepper (152) and South Adams’ Isaiah Meyer (138) and Maverick Summersett (182) all won titles.
In Goshen, Mishawaka won the Northern Lakes Conference tournament, with Wawasee second and Warsaw seventh. Wawasee’s Kaleb Salazar defeated Warsaw’s Bryce McNees in the 106 final, while the Warriors’ Cameron Senter won at 113.
Boys basketball
BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN 73, BISHOP LUERS 50: At Blackhawk Christian, Gage Sefton joined the 1,000-career point club for the 2A No. 2 Braves (14-1), who are 5-0 against SAC competition this season. The Knights (5-9) have dropped seven of eight.
ACAC Tournament
ADAMS CENTRAL 59, WOODLAN 48, OT: In Bluffton, the Flying Jets (6-4) claimed the championship of the 100th tournament, outscoring the Warriors 12-3 in the final 2:15 of overtime. Woodlan (13-3) saw its five-game win streak snapped.
NECC Tournament
WEST NOBLE 62, CENTRAL NOBLE 58: In the championship game in Garrett, Austin Cripe’s 33-point, six-rebound performance lifted 3A No. 6 West Noble to the tourney title. Conner Lemmon led the Cougars (8-4) with 18 points.
Girls
COLUMBIA CITY 41, HUNTINGTON NORTH 39: In Columbia City, Kyndra Sheets scored 20 points to keep the Eagles (17-2, 5-0 NE8) perfect in conference play. Taylor Double scored 12 for Huntington North (14-3, 3-2).
ACAC Tournament
JAY COUNTY 58, WOODLAN 27: In Bluffton, the Patriots used a 24-0 run to close out the first quarter to earn their third straight conference tournament championship. Woodlan (16-4) had won eight straight.
NECC Tournament
FAIRFIELD 56, CENTRAL NOBLE 42: In the title game in Garrett, the Class 3A No. 7 Falcons (18-2) handed the 2A No. 1 Cougars (19-1) their first loss.