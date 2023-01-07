A day after holding off an SAC rival, the Homestead boys basketball team took to nonconference play, winning at home against Wawasee on Saturday, 49-31.
Kyron Kaopuiki and Will Jamison, who was the hero in Friday’s three-point win over South Side, led the Spartans (11-1) offensively for the second straight night.
Kaopuiki scored a game-high 18 for Homestead, with Jamison adding 13.
The Warriors (4-8) were led by Maddux Everingham’s nine points.
NEW HAVEN 54, DEKALB 40: In New Haven, Darrion Brooks scored 14 points and had seven assists for the Bulldogs (6-6, 2-0 NE8). The Barons fell to 0-2 in the conference and 0-9 overall.
WOODLAN 72, BLUFFTON 38: In Woodburn, the Warriors (11-2, 2-1 ACAC) claimed the tuneup for the ACAC Tournament tuneup by trouncing the Tigers.
Bluffton got 11 points from Tucker Jenkins and 10 apiece from Hunter Wenger and Sam Baumgartner.
The teams will do battle again Tuesday in Bluffton in the conference tournament.
MANCHESTER 54, CANTERBURY 51: At Canterbury, the Cavaliers (1-7) got 17 points from Devon Lewis and 14 from Will Russell but suffered their fourth three-point defeat of the season.
KOKOMO 74, NORTHROP 46: In Kokomo, the Flory Bidunga-led Wildkats notched the nonconference victory, with the five-star recruit going 11 of 15 for a game-high 26 points.
Dalman Alexander led the Bruins (3-8) with 13.
COLUMBIA CITY 49, BELLMONT 45: In Columbia City, Andrew Hedrick scored 14 points to lead three in double figures for the Eagles (8-5, 2-0 NE8).
Kord Fuelling had a game-high 21 points for Bellmont (7-6, 0-2).
Girls
WARSAW 53, NORTHRIDGE 52: In Middlebury, Brooke Zartman’s free throw with two seconds secured the Northern Lakes Conference victory for the Tigers (13-4, 4-0).
Zartman scored 13, while Abbey Peterson finished with 19 for Warsaw, which sits alone in first place in the conference with three games to play.
WAWASEE 45, NORTHWOOD 38: In Syracuse, Mackenzie Hackleman scored 12 points and Kaydence Shepherd added 11 for the Warriors (8-9, 3-2 NLC) in the conference clash.
NORTHROP 60, KOKOMO 22: In Kokomo, the Bruins (14-1) avenged the defeat by their male counterparts, with Saniya Jackson scoring 15 and Brooklyn McLemore adding 10.
Wrestling
SPARTANS WIN KERBEL INVITE: Homestead amassed 234 team points to win the Bill Kerbel Invitational at New Haven.
Carroll (193) and DeKalb (173) finished second and third, with Bishop Dwenger edging the host Bulldogs by three points, 169-166, for fourth.
The Spartans won three individual titles, with Aaron Kistler claiming the victory at 160 pounds. Easton Arsini (170) and Nolan Scott (195) also finished in first for Homestead.
The Chargers also had three champions on the day – Kaleb Blackburn (106), Jackson Todd (152) and William Jeffries (182).
Drew Waldon (113), Braxton Miller (145) and James Hartleroad (285) gave DeKalb three champions as well.